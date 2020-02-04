The Parker Solar Probe from NASA sets two records for the last flyby of the sun

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

NASA’s Parker spacecraft started its journey with a record – the fastest rocket launch in history. Several other records were set when it studied the sun in unprecedented detail. NASA is now reporting that Parker broke two of its own records on its last solar journey. Setting records is okay and good, but NASA also says the probe works great and collects valuable data.

Studying the sun up close is a complicated undertaking. As you would expect, the surface of the sun is extremely hot, but the corona around it is 300 times hotter than 1 million Kelvin. The spaceship cannot stay in the corona for too long, so Parker moves every few weeks on long elliptical orbits that run through the corona. NASA has developed a new type of heat shield to protect the probe from the overheated plasma during transit. It has a 4.5-inch layer of carbon composite foam between two layers of carbon fiber. NASA found that after Parker’s first passage through the corona, the heat shield was above expectations.

Parker completed his fourth solar grading (known as perihelion) late last week, and NASA received the all-clear signal from the probe over the weekend. The spacecraft reported “Status A”. This is the best of four possible status conditions. This means that all systems of the probe are functional and the requested scientific data have been successfully recorded.

During this drive through the corona, Parker reached a speed of 244,255 miles per hour (approximately 393,044 km / h). This broke the previous record of 153,454 mph (247,000 km / h), which Parker had also held after the transit in November 2018. Parker also broke the previous record for the closest artificial object to the sun at a distance of only 18.6 million kilometers. Previously, the record was 26.55 million miles (42.7 million kilometers).

We can assume that the Parker Solar Probe will set further records by 2024. With each pass, Parker increases speed and approaches the sun’s surface. At the end of the mission, NASA expects Parker to reach 690,000 km / h (430,000 miles per hour), which is 0.064 percent of the speed of light. At this point, it will only be 6.2 million kilometers from the sun. Parker has already revealed exciting details of the solar winds and magnetic fields. Nobody knows what it could discover in the coming years.

