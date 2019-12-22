Loading...

The parents left newborns and 1-year-old children in the car at freezing temperatures to buy, according to police

Updated: 9:52 PM EST December 21, 2019

Parents were caught shopping at an Ikea store in the Pittsburgh area, while a newborn and a 15-month-old boy sat unattended in a car for almost an hour, according to police. A worried customer called 911 around 2 p.m. On Sunday, after seeing young children in the car while it was only 31 degrees outside, WPXI reported. The children wore coats, but the car's engine was off without any heat. The children's parents, Alperi Tashmatova and Timur Babakhanov, told police According to the television station, the mother entered the store for a short period of time, approximately 15 minutes, but after investigators checked the surveillance cameras , determined that the children remained unattended for almost an hour. Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

