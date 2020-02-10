The ‘Parasite’ of South Korea wins the international feature film Oscar

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite”, director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy about wealth inequality, won the Oscar for best international feature film at the Academy Awards on Sunday and became the first South Korean film to record an Oscar.

It was the second win of the night for Bong, who previously shared the best original screenplay prize with his “Parasite” co-writer Han Jin Won. Later in the evening he won the best director Oscar and ‘Parasite’ was honored for the best film.

A jubilant Bong accepted the international grand prize for a standing ovation and noted that he had won in a category that until this year was named best foreign film.

“I am so happy to be the first recipient under the new name,” he said in Korean, adding, “I welcome and support the new direction that symbolizes this change.”

He then joked in English: “Thanks. I’m ready to drink tonight until the next morning. “

“Parasite,” a critical and commercial success, features a cast largely unknown in the West. It tells the story of how an unemployed four-year-old family living in a slum makes a comical way in the life of one of the richest families in Seoul before the dark starts to unravel.

A favorite with critics, “Parasite” won the prestigious Palme d’Or of the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Backstage, Bong told reporters that he believes streaming services such as Netflix have made watching movies a truly global experience and the result could be that more foreign films are crossed to earn the best photo nominations.

“In the current environment in which we currently live, I think we are all connected,” he said. “A film in a foreign language that wins this later will hopefully not be a big deal later.”

Yet he said he was stunned to see the film wipe as many Academy Awards as it did.

“I can’t even imagine the atmosphere in Korea right now and what will happen when we return,” added Bong, who often switched from Korean to English while talking to reporters.

Other nominated films in the main international category include “Honeyland” in Northern Macedonia, which also made the Academy Awards history the first film to be nominated in both documentary and international main categories.

It tells the moving story of Hatidze Muratova, who sustains herself by harvesting honey with old, sustainable methods while she takes care of her bedridden mother in a modest house without electricity.

Other nominees were “Les Miserables”, a modern French remake of the venerable 19th-century Victor Hugo novel and the “Corpus Christi” of Poland.

The nominees rounded off with ‘Pain and Glory’, the moving drama by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar about an aging film director with poor health and depression who was inspired to work on recovery after a screening of one of his classic films reunited him with an old colleague and a former lover. It earned Antonio Banderas an Oscar nomination for the best actor.

Bong said that seven years ago he had conceived the winning starting point for “Parasite,” that he originally presented it as a play with the stage divided between the homes of the rich and poor families.

He also used his time as a student-student in creating the young protagonist of the film who, after landing a similar job, misleads his student’s family to offer jobs for his mother, father and sister, something that Bong never did.

Looking ahead, he said he is working on two film projects, one in English and the other in Korean.

John Rogers, The Associated Press