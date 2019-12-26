The paramedic of the army saves unconscious flight passenger

Loading...

Recently, an army medic gave new meaning to the question of whether he was in the right place at the right time.

Sgt. Teresa Prupis, 1st class, was on a flight from Portugal to Germany on December 14 when the flight crew started asking if there was a doctor on board.

"Nobody got up," said Prupis, who has had a 17-year career, in a message from the army. "So I did."

A 24-year-old man who was passed out sat in his seat. She checked his airways and breathing for history and asked for medical equipment on the plane while her husband helped get the man to the ground.

"I asked the flight attendant to raise his legs so that more blood flows into his vital organs, and I put on an oxygen mask," she said. "At some point he came to us, we put him back in his place and I was able to ask questions from an off-duty airline employee who was able to translate for me."

Prupis informed the pilot that they could land in Germany as planned. When they touched down, healthcare professionals were ready to help "as soon as they opened the door to the aircraft," the press release said. Prupis said this is not the first time that she has helped another passenger on a flight: "My family says they don't want to fly with me anymore."

Originally a police officer, Prupis decided to become a combat doctor after he was "withdrawn" from the care her father had received during his fight against cancer. She is currently a liaison officer at the Command Surgeon's U.S. Army Europe Office.

"Being a paramedic is not worthwhile and I have no regrets about choosing this profession," said Prupis. "I think the US Army is doing an excellent job and it is an honor to help everywhere."