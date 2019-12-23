The paperwork has not yet been filed upon the arrest of the husband of the mayor of Cheyenne

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The husband of the mayor of Cheyenne was recommended for domestic battery charges, following an arrest this weekend. However, the paperwork was not filed with the Laramie County Circuit Court.

Jimmy Orr, husband of the mayor of Cheyenne, Marian Orr, was reportedly arrested in the county of Laramie on December 10, 2019. Orr was reportedly convicted on a charge of domestic battery.

The case of Orr was not heard during the initial appearances scheduled before the judge of Laramie County Circuit Court, on December 23, 2019, before judge Denise Nau.

Journalists still have not been able to obtain court documents regarding the incident at around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Called for comment, Mayor Orr's office referred to a personal statement made by the mayor to the Cheyenne-based media:

“Domestic violence affects all parts of our society. Apparently no one is immune. I have to deal with victimization this way. It is a very traumatic time for me, my children and my parents. I appreciate that our community respects my privacy in the context of this personal situation. "

