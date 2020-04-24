The Panthers added more safety to Gross-Matos, Chinn

Apr 24, 2020 10:50 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers are doing everything they can to support their passing ability in the NFL knowing they will face divisional opponents featuring Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan on the sideback.

Carolina has selected defensive end Butur Gross-Matos from Penn State in the sixth round of the second round Friday night following an Auburn fight to defend Derrick Brown in the first round.

The Panthers rallied five times in the hope of increasing the defensive back line, taking Jeremy Chinn’s defense from Southern Illinois and picking up the final of the second round, No. 64 overall. The Panthers placed them third (No. 69) and fifth (148th overall) in Seattle to attend.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound Gross-Matos has 35 tackles for loss and 17 1/2 sacks in two seasons as a starter for the Nittany Lions.

He was the first major league coach as a junior in the Penn State Defense Record pack tackles 40 yards and 9 1/2 innings. He is expected to compete for a starting role in first-round draft pick Brian Burns and freshman receiver Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings.

Carolina elected Brown in the 7th round, and the team signs a great effort to lift the offensive line from free agents like Mario Addison, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said signing the playoffs focused on the importance of improving defense after tackling poor performance in the nonprofit industry. Carolina is looking to replace nine starters from last year’s defense that allowed 29.4 points per game, the second-most in the team.

Family tragedy caused him to lose his childhood because he claimed to have shaped his personality.

At age 2, he fell on the side of the boat when the family was leaving. Yetur was saved by his father, Michael Gross but was drowned in the process. He was ninety years old. Nine years later, Gross-Matos’ brother, Chelal died after being hit by a fire while the brothers played outside.

“It left my life in the right place,” Gross-Matos said. “It’s about taking advantage of every opportunity, every day. Give your good and love to those around you. My family and I are a great team. … I am happy to be with these people this time, and I cannot wait to do it with them. ”

The 6-5-32, 326-pound mark to play a major role in Carolina’s defense will help keep players like Gross-Matos in the game.

Considered a three-star player by freshman quarterback coach Matt Rhule, Brown provided the Panthers a good runner who takes a lot of obstacles and is able to release the rest of the defense and make the playoffs. doing his own thing.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Friday that the Panthers had a ‘steal’ with Brown at No. 7.

Malzahn said, “There’s a good chance he’ll go to the first round of the year (but) he chose to go back to earn his degree, to finish with his teammates.” “His goal is to be a top ten. First of all, I think that’s a pretty special one. He accomplished his purpose. He came back and had a great selection of ten. ”

The Panthers have made great strides in the past by earning first-team honors, selecting the likes of Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers, Jordan Gross and DeAngelo Williams, but already have a good chance of flops in the second round including Jimmy Clausen, Everette. Brown, Eric Shelton, Dwayne Jarrett and Bruce Nelson.