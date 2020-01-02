Loading...

The Palm reader scams the client $ 71K into a demonic possession hoax, police say

Updated: 4:29 PM EST January 2, 2020

A palm reader is accused of stealing about $ 71,000 from a client after convincing the woman that her daughter was possessed by a demon, Somerset police said. Tracey Milanovich, 37, was charged with six counts of obtaining property for more than $ 250 per trick, theft for more than $ 1,200 and intimidation of a witness. On December 17, Somerset police said they initiated an investigation into Milanovich after a resident reported that she was tricked into giving him large sums of money. The investigation found that Milanovich convinced the victim that his daughter was possessed by a demon and had cash. and household items were needed to banish her daughter's spirit, police said. It was discovered that Milanovich had stolen approximately $ 71,000 from the victim. The victim also bought several household items for her, such as towels and bedding, police said. Milanovich was arrested on December 27 and prosecuted on Monday in the Fall River district court. Anyone who thinks he was a victim of Milanovich should contact Somerset Police Officer Donald Cormier at 508-679-2138.

