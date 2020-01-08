The Palace responded to reports that Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Canada. The couple decided to take an extended break from their royal functions in November of last year in order to spend quality time with their son, baby Archie Harrison.

There have been rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to move overseas, and in October it was reported that they planned to move to the country where they spent the holiday season.

“Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada because it is part of the Commonwealth,” a source told Us Weekly.

Although they did not comment on a possible move, their decision to spend time there during the holidays fueled rumors that they were packing their bags.

Although the Palace has declared to MailOnline that the reports were purely “speculative”, The sun says Harry and Meghan have scheduled meetings with members of the royal family this week. Both Prince Charles and the Queen are expected to be in attendance, and insiders believe these are preliminary discussions.

They said, “It is true that Harry and Meghan will be spending quite a bit of time in Canada in the next two months and possibly in the future. Currently, they are starting discussions with their families about their plans for the future. These conversations are at a very early stage.

“There is a very careful and serious process through which they will respect. But it is clear that they are on a different and unique path, and they are thinking a lot about what the future holds for them.

“It could include being based in Canada or being able to move away from their RHS credentials, although hopefully it won’t happen.

“It has been a very difficult year – they are newlyweds and they have a young baby – so they are looking at what their life will be like in the future. Everything is on the table. “

Could Harry and Meghan leave this year? We will have to wait and see …