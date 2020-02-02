The palace has closed reports that Meghan Markle became a reality star

Here’s everything you need to know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought news this month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

In the midst of the slack they faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking for a little more privacy and took a step back, moving their baby to Canada earlier this month.

Now the couple is apparently looking ahead, with reports that Meghan is thinking of her career.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She started outreach, “a source revealed through Us Weekly.

“It can be a manager or an agent, but she provides people to find someone who can represent her for future professional projects.”

This was followed by rumors that Meghan could become reality TV.

Page Six claimed this weekend that Meghan would be guest roles in a new reality show of her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, with the TV program I Do, Redo, aimed at second marriages.

“If I believe in anything, I will go after it at full speed and be blessed to be able to make a show that really inspires me,” Jessica Mulroney explained in a show press release. “We want to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first marriages did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before. “

According to InStyle, however, the palace has announced that the report is ‘categorically not true’.

Well, that’s that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.