The paintings of the cat are not too shabby to get into the routine

Quarantine has made showing in your spring look a bit difficult, but the tie-dye still emerges as a definite trend of 2020. Matching tie-up sets are all over TikTok, and the spending of Many hours at home have made it easier for people to tie dye clothing.

Even dyeing at home is not for everyone. Those with small apartments, no outdoor space, or many roommates may find that tie dyeing is too messy for their limited real estate. Instead, can we suggest a tie painting?

The tie-dye painting is exactly that: a paint painted to look like a dye tie. (Wow!) Unlike regular tie dye, however, it does not involve any squirting, wringing, soaking, or wrapping. Instead, your brushstrokes mimic the circles and swirls of a classic spiral dye job. (You can also paint other dye tie designs, but they are a bit difficult.)

To get started, you will need your paints and your surface. Shopping for art supplies should not be your priority during the quarantine (even if you have a car, stores like Michaels offer a curbside pick), so it’s best to use any surface – A random canvas! A Frisbee! A bunch of sheets of printer paper taped together! – You’re in your hands. Any paint you have on hand will work just as well, though watercolors will probably give you a look that is closest to the actual tie dye. Be sure to place the newspaper or another layer under your masterpiece to accidentally tie your table to the kitchen.

From there, you can follow the instructions of any of these fun tutorials. Our favorite is the above video from YouTuber Trippydraws, which, as a bonus, has a super crazy voice.

Once you have completed your masterpiece (and let it dry, you are a monster), you are free to do whatever you want. Hang it in your room, hang it on your couch, give it as a gift, use it as a backdrop for TikToks, or shove it into a closet and never look at it again. Whatever you choose, one thing remains true: The project helped you kill some time. And that’s priceless!

