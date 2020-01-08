The OxiCool is an air conditioner that uses water as a coolant

Loading...

It was hard not to notice the gigantic, reflective cube on CES 2020. The OxiCool looks like a Mars playhouse, but the unique technology can actually cool your entire house with a little water and natural gas.

A traditional air conditioner uses a coolant that passes between liquid and gas, with heat being absorbed and released over and over again. The cold air is pumped into the house, while the excess heat is led outside. Coolants aren’t great for the environment and air conditioners emit carbon dioxide.

The OxiCool uses water as a coolant instead. Although the OxiCool is similar to a vapor compression system, it does not use a compressor. It is a closed loop system, which means that the cube must have just as much water on day 500 as on day one.

If you boil a pot of water but leave the top off, you let steam escape into the air. By placing the lid on, the pressure inside increases because the steam cannot escape. With the OxiCool, an open flame heats natural gas to boil the water in a vacuum chamber, and molecular sieves capture the excess H2O vapor, reducing the pressure inside. Fans and condensers cool the vapor to bring it back to its liquid form and start the cycle again.

Coolant is pumped from the large outer cube into the module and distributed across wall units throughout the house. These “Home Cool” devices have touch screens and can operate other units that are distributed throughout the house.

The system uses about 10% of the electricity that uses a vapor compressor of the same size. Because it also uses natural gas, there are additional costs, but the company said that operating costs should be around half of units of comparable size. It can also be built into existing channel work. OxiCool investigates other heat sources to evaporate the water, including hydrogen and solar thermal energy.

The outdoor unit is large, about 5 feet long. It is currently not a system for city dwellers. Prices are only available after the system can be reserved on January 10.

Those who have space and want to go a little more off-grid can get the benefit of emission-free AC, although the mirrored cube and Home Cools will certainly indicate a departure from normal air conditioning. Together with the introduction of alternative fuel sources, OxiCool can ultimately reduce the footprint.

