The owner of sharks gives Doug Wilson CEO confidence

It was certainly a disappointing season for the San Jose Sharks, who entered the season as contenders in the Western Conference.

But despite their presence in the basement of the West on 21-25-4, majority owner, Hasso Plattner, on Thursday offered a confidence vote for his general manager, Doug Wilson, and said he still believes in the direction of the team.

“Although we are all very disappointed in the team’s performance so far this season, Doug has a long history in leading our team to success,” Plattner said in a statement. “The last time we did not meet our winning standards in the 2014-15 season, we were able to revive quickly and restore a winning culture for the coming years. I support Doug’s plan to get our team back on track. “

The sharks are 26th overall in the rankings and have no first-round pick in the 2020 NHL design after they sent it to the Ottawa Senators as part of the exchange for defender Erik Karlsson.

Plattner also announced some changes to the team’s business on Thursday, with Jonathan Becher becoming the sole president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment and co-president John Tortora leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Plattner said Wilson will continue to oversee the hockey activities department and report directly to him.