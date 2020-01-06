The owner of a Foxborough home confronts an intruder at 3 a.m.

Loading...

An intruder fled after being confronted by an owner in Foxborough, police said. Foxborough police said they were investigating after a break and enter on Saturday morning on Fieldstone Road. Police said an unknown person broke into a house at around 3:00 am while the owners were sleeping inside. The person was confronted with the owner and fled the residence, police said. No injuries were reported. A search of the area by officers from Foxborough, Mansfield police and a K9 gave no clues, police said. Detective evidence on the spot is being processed, police said. The agents carried out a door to door painting of surrounding neighborhoods on Monday to verify the surveillance video and the evidence of other crimes. The department is asking local residents to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious items and to check their property for evidence of other crimes.

