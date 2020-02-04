The Oviedo Lights: scientific phenomenon or inexplicable observation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Most residents of Central Florida from the baby boom generation will remember the stories of the Oviedo Lights. While some might be too scared to test the whole story, many of them went as teenagers to the site under the Snow Hill Road Bridge, which runs across the Econlockhatchee River, to catch a glimpse of the infamous lights .

“In the north we took our dates to watch the submarine races,” an Oviedo resident told the Orlando Sentinel in an interview for their 1990 article about the lights. “Below you took your date to see the Oviedo lights.”

But what are the Oviedo lights? Why did they cause so much interest and confusion, and why is there still no consensus on their case?

The Green, Ghost Lights or Oviedo

It was a popular pastime for teenagers between the 1940s and 1970s to see this relief. The lights were usually best seen in the warmer months when someone drove to the bridge, parked and launched to the canoe via the path from the bridge. The lights were often described as greenish and very, very bright. Some residents even describe being chased by the lights as they ran back to their cars.

The reported observations of the lights have decreased since the 1970s, but this does not mean that they have completely disappeared. Yet the most intriguing issue of the lights is perhaps their resistance to being defined or explained.

Marsh gas or something more?

The best explanation for the lights, and one in which many people strongly believe, is that they are a product of swamp gases. Also called swamp spirits, jack-o-lanterns or will-o-the-wisps, these lights are made when organic material breaks into swamps and forms methane and phosphine gases. Methane is flammable and phosphines can self-ignite when they encounter oxygen, which can cause spontaneous light bursts. But they are real – and they are probably the direct inspiration for fairy tales where characters see a light in the distance that lures them off their path … and in a swamp or swamp.

Yet not everyone is ready to accept this statement for the Oviedo lamps. Many people believe that they are the work of a supernatural element, and even the scientific community of Central Florida has not found a clear answer to this problem. In 1969, the University of Central Florida, then the Florida Technical College, had several students study and examine the lights in their physics department. After doing this, the university issued a statement saying “insufficient information on which to base a concrete scientific opinion”.

Inexplicable and dangerous

So what can we say about the Oviedo lights? Are they just a strange, yet natural phenomenon caused by swamp gas, or are they something more? One of the strangest things about this local mystery is that although most people in the area can tell you about the Oviedo lights, there is no specific story to it. Usually, when a ghost story appears with a strange phenomenon, there is an underlying thread of similar stories, but people in the area can say that the lights are related to something, from a few killed while parking in the woods to a Cub Scout that was lost and haunts the area to this day.

Does this mean that the lights are not real, or that, as some people believe, they are a hallucination caused by fear or confusion? It’s hard to say. One thing is certain: although swamp gas seems to be the easiest and most likely explanation for the lights, it is unlikely to satisfy the people who have seen it.

By Julia Tilford, employee for Ripleys.com

Source: The Oviedo Lights: Scientific phenomenon or inexplicable observation