'The Outsider' spins a creepy, fuzzy secret about Stephen King

Six hours later, I’m still not sure what The Outsider is trying to say. It’s a fascinating mystery, but I’m not convinced that enough is happening week after week to keep a hungry audience from chasing their bait hook.

Richard Price’s HBO adaptation of the 2018 Stephen King novel picks up the creepy riddle and works well enough at this level. Every answer we get only leads to worrying questions. It’s the same type of recursive loop that made Lost so popular, but with a powerful side of the threat that creeps in from the shadows.

For what purpose? I didn’t read the book, so I couldn’t even guess where the trip was going. But I have had a hard time aligning with the underlying themes of this dark story, and I think this is a problem that many viewers will face. The success or failure of the show depends on how the central puzzle ultimately ends.

The first two episodes, which follow each other on January 12th, can easily be compared to the tip of an iceberg. You look at them and you think, “Okay, yes. I see where that leads.” But you really don’t. The kilometers of puzzles beneath the surface are what this show is really about. Why do you think the premiere will be delivered as a twofer?

These opening episodes introduce Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a loving husband, father, teacher, and Little League coach who is due to be arrested for the brutal murder of a local child. It turns out that the authorities have a lot of damned evidence in the form of testimony, forensics, and even videos. Terry is clearly guilty.

Or is he? Evidence of guilt is supplemented by similarly compelling evidence that Terry was not near the site of the murder on the day it happened. In fact, he was many miles away and was doing things in public. There are also witnesses, forensics and videos that prove this.

Nevertheless, Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) arrests Terry in very public detention. It is a ruthless decision that subsequently exposes Terry’s wife Glory (Julianne Nicholson) and their two children to suspicion and contempt in their close community in Oklahoma.

But Ralph is no more than a year from losing his own child who died of cancer. His decision to have Terry arrested in front of the whole city and without digging for reasons that the trainer could innocently appear to be motivated by grief. Ralph is angry that another parent needs to know the pain of losing a child and makes Terry the target of this anger.

You may think you know where the journey is going, but an explosive start to Episode 2 takes the story in a different direction. It’s clear enough that something dark is happening behind the scenes in Flint City, Oklahoma, where much of the story is going on. During these opening hours, the feeling of sadness that blows over the city feels almost like a plague as it spreads and fatally infects other people.

This promising start will be wiped out at least in the next four hours by a story that appears to be in the right place. We’re learning new characters and locations, and these twists lead to revelations about a possible malicious entity that, if real, pulls strings behind the scenes.

The problem is that the facts are a bit slow and the show’s efforts to create a ghostly mood often fade into the background. Yes, it’s a horror story, and yes, King’s M.O. Such slow burns have often been revealed as a writer. But the approach that was so effective in many of his books – again, I can’t speak to this one – doesn’t work that well here.

Part of the problem is the size of the cast and the pace at which everyone is introduced. I can understand that I have to deal with the limitations of adapting a book into 10 one-hour slices. Other than Ralph and Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), a character that we only get to know in the third episode and that is still the focus of the plot, we don’t spend much time getting to know someone.

It can be intentional. Ralph and Holly, a quirky and emotionally detached private eye with an almost superhuman sense of perception, are the most interesting characters in history. In addition, they seem to represent the two sides of the themed coin that The Outsider is constantly turning as she struggles to believe with questions.

Ralph is an unbeliever, a closed mind. He is only willing to accept facts that are reflected in his rational and well-founded view of the world. For him, every riddle has a Scooby-Doo ending, in which the inexplicable inevitably turns out to be a man in a mask. Ralph’s perspective may have its origin in the loss of his son. Or maybe he’s just wired up like a cop. (It’s probably the dead child.)

Holly is the opposite. Her emotional separation from the surrounding world enables her to look at every fact she discovers solely for her merits. In this particular case, the facts she uncovered lead to supernatural discoveries. (Don’t be surprised or spoiled, that’s a story from Stephen King.) Holly’s view of the world leaves no room for unexplained events. Sometimes you just have to open your mind to them and accept opportunities that don’t seem rational.

The two characters are of course more complex than the perspectives they represent. Name the actors and the scripts they work with. Mendelsohn and, above all, Erivo, which, with all its idiosyncrasies, never falls on cartoonist terrain. This is because the show takes time to explore its rich interior.

They are also the reason why I voluntarily opened The Outsider for six hours. The ever increasing number of players gathered around Ralph and Holly never develops enough to completely sell the subplots. The side appearances of Mare Winningham (Ralph’s wife Jeannie), Marc Menchaca (Flint City detective Jack Hoskins) and Nicholson are getting more and more exciting as the season progresses. But their actions mainly serve to support the stories of Ralph and Holly.

The problem is that it takes so long for this to become clear. Outside of a few early “holy shit!” Moments, the plot develops an icy tempo and too often sacrifices narrative coherence for a creepy mood. It is significant that the relationship between Holly’s and Ralph’s characters takes on a real definition only in the middle of the season.

This is a problem when it comes to the central actors in history. And without knowing how things will go on at this point, I may even have misread here. However, the story is a shame, and I think it’s the biggest hurdle viewers will face. Assuming it ends well, I feel like The Outsider would do better than Binge Watch.

That made it attractive to me. I wasn’t sold until the end of the second episode – viewers will be left here on Sunday evening – but I’m on board now and I just want to see the rest. If you’re thrilled by the end of the two-part premiere on Sunday night, that’s great. But if not, it might be better to let the season run out and watch it at a pace that suits you.

The Outsider premieres on HBO on Sunday evening.