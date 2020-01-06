Loading...

Halfway to HBO’s new mystery / horror hybrid The stranger, a character buys half a dozen lamps in a hardware store, takes them out into the woods and throws them into a field. The show doesn’t make room for humor, but it’s a very funny, albeit unintended, moment. It’s like people who are doing The stranger – an impressive group which includes Richard Price (Thread, The night of) as lead writer and Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman as lead director – want to make it clear what contempt they have for the lighting concept.

The stranger, based on Stephen King’s novel, is a thematically dark story. In a small town in the Midwest, local cop Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) arrests beloved Little League teacher and coach Terry Maitland (Bateman again) for the brutal murder of a young boy. There is overwhelming evidence that Terry did this, but just as overwhelming evidence that he could not have done it. As the investigation unfolds and grows increasingly disorderly and violent, there are more child murders, suicides, shootings and more and more signs that something more monstrous than the inhumanity of man towards man is at work.

But it is also literally a dark story. The scenes frequently take place in conditions close to dark, which makes many rhythms difficult to follow. There is an attempted fear of jumping into a barn, for example, and the only way I knew what the show was trying to do was the choice of music and the actor’s reaction to the scene, as it was impossible to say that something had appeared to scare him, let alone what it was. And this is one of the many, many times when visibility is almost non-existent. It’s as if the main director’s Ozark with the network that gave you “The Battle of Winterfell” produces a television show that appears to have been filmed in a coal mine during an eclipse.

There has long been a bias for tonally darker stories as more important, which is why so much television in the past 20 years has involved a combination of antiheroes, drug traffickers, serial killers and others people you wouldn’t want to invite to the karaoke birthday party. But we saw a series of shows like this recently and Ozark (and, really, most of the Netflix drama) that seem to treat literal obscurity as a good in itself – or, at least, that are assembled on high-end post-production equipment that those involved do not realize not how hard it is to see parts of it.

But it’s not just his allergy to lighting that makes The stranger difficult to follow. It’s that Bateman and some of the directors who follow him (including Ozark veteran Adam Bernstein, Karyn Kusama and Igor Martinovic) often choose the most confusing framing possible for moments taking place in brighter hours. Some events are filmed from several rooms or across the street. We can often enter a scene for a minute or more before we know clearly where it is taking place and who is there. Sometimes, the different tics of the show come together for a particularly inexplicable moment. An important character dies early and I didn’t realize it until the beginning of the next episode when someone went to get his coffin, because the scene where this person suffers from a fatal heart attack (or a stroke? an aneurysm? a ruptured appendix)?) is filmed through a door late at night.

Some of these choices are undoubtedly intended to make the viewer as disoriented as Ralph and the other characters that the Maitland investigation turns out to be increasingly impossible to understand. The series opens with a collection of scenes presented out of order – Ralph and his men preparing to arrest Terry, interspersed with Ralph gathering all the overwhelming evidence against him first – as if Price and his collaborators were to prepare us for the confusion of this matter. to become. But it puts your audience to the test, and then it’s more difficult to follow a story than it is worth.

Although the circumstances of the murder quickly confuse Ralph and the other cops – in particular the way there is video evidence of Terry’s presence out of town at the time of the murder, even if several eyewitnesses and DNA samples link him directly to him – it takes Price a while delving into the potential supernatural aspects of the tale, or introducing Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), an eccentric private investigator who may have extra-normal gifts from him (*).

(*) King presented Holly in one of his other series of books, which was adapted (for DirecTV’s Audience Network) as Mr mercedes, or Justin Lupe’s Succession plays the role.

Holly may be on the autism spectrum and speak almost entirely in clear, declarative sentences. His arrival in the third episode allows us to better target certain aspects of the story, even if things get stranger. But hey like Erivo, the show with her remains above all an unpleasant walk. And the way the story goes, the audience is able to get ahead of the characters on the true nature of what’s really going on, which makes it frustrating to sit in the parts where Holly has to figure it out and convince Ralph and others believe it. Performers – also including Mare Winningham as wife of Ralph, Julianne Nicholson as wife of Terry and The night ofBill Camp as a local lawyer – are all strong, but in the service of storytelling that does not always deserve them. Imagine the most overheated aspects of Real detective, but with more blatant nods to demons and much less impressive visuals.

“I have no tolerance for the inexplicable,” says Ralph the first time Holly suggests an inhuman explanation for the murder. The stranger will leave you with a similar impatience for the unreadable.



The stranger premieres on January 12 on HBO. I saw the first six (out of 10) episodes.