The outer worlds for Nintendo Switch delayed indefinitely

The Outer Worlds was a highly anticipated video game from development studio Obsidian Entertainment. This title was similar to the Fallout New Vegas release and was no longer played on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. There has always been a plan to bring The Outer Worlds to the Nintendo Switch platform, but it should only be released after the first launch.

With the launch of The Outer Worlds and the development of the Nintendo Switch, it was announced that the game would be released in March this year. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case when the publisher Private Division announced that The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch would be delayed indefinitely. This was because the development team ported the game and took the time to leave the offices.

We are delaying @OuterWorlds for Nintendo Switch because the Virtuos team working on the port is affected by a corona virus. We will now release the physical version on the cassette. As soon as we have a new start date, we will inform you!

– Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

Virtuoso are responsible for the Nintendo Switch port, but since the company is based in China, where the corona virus has broken out, the studio had to postpone the title. This may be a disappointment for some fans who were keen to get their hands on a copy of the game, but to make up for it, there will be a change in how The Outer Worlds would appear physically.

Initially, the game should have a physical box with a download code. Now the game is made on cartridge so players can physically buy it if they want to. No release date is currently assigned to the Nintendo Switch platform, but you can now download the game on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

