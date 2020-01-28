The outbreak of the corona virus could thwart Apple's iPhone production plans

Due to the outbreak of the corona virus, Apple may not be able to produce as many iPhones as planned.

According to a Nikkei report, Apple has asked its Chinese suppliers to produce up to 80 million iPhones in the first half of 2020, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year. Nikkei says 65 million of these orders are for older iPhone models, while up to 15 million are for the upcoming iPhone SE successor, which is expected to appear in March.

However, the suppliers have warned Apple that the outbreak of the corona virus could affect the planned production plan.

According to Nikkei, production of the new, cheaper iPhone – probably called iPhone SE 2 – is scheduled to begin in the third week of February. The company also planned to increase AirPods production by up to 45 million units in the first half of 2020 (according to Nikkei, Apple sold 60 million AirPods in 2019). An undisclosed manager from the Apple supply chain told the company that the corona virus had created “massive uncertainties and challenges” for the production of iPhones and AirPods.

To what extent the outbreak of the corona virus could affect Apple’s production plans is unclear. Apple relies heavily on Chinese manufacturers for both iPhone and AirPod production, so delays and bottlenecks are not out of the question.

The deadly, novel strain of the corona virus comes from the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far killed 106 people and infected more than 4,500. The Chinese authorities have restricted travel to Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, before the New Year holidays, when millions of migrant workers travel to visit their families.