The outbreak of the corona virus continues to pose a threat to Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee has followed the outbreak closely and contacted the relevant health authorities to ensure the safety of all athletes on the way to Japan.

“The AOC will continue to contact the Tokyo 2020 and Commonwealth authorities as the situation develops. Countermeasures against infectious diseases are an important part of Tokyo 2020’s plans to host safe games,” a spokesman said.

“We have been advised that Tokyo 2020 will continue to work with all relevant organizations that will closely monitor the occurrence of infectious diseases and review any countermeasures that may be required by all relevant organizations.

“The IOC is also in contact with the World Health Organization and its own medical experts.”

While the suggestions that the games must be canceled at this point are fantastic, it’s no exaggeration to suggest a case of coronavirus at the Olympics that could be a potential disaster for the organizers of the games.

Japan has time to develop its defenses, but the sheer number of visitors poses a huge challenge for the hosts. Professor John McBride, an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the Cairns Hospital clinical school, believes that the next few months will be critical in terms of the risks associated with Tokyo 2020.

If countries outside of China can curb the spread of the disease and new cases decrease, the threat could subside to such an extent that the multisport event is hardly or no longer disrupted.

“It will be a long-term problem. It may or may not turn out to be another Zika. It really depends on how countries try to contain the disease,” said Professor McBride.

“The countries have the option to stop the transmission and hope that the travel restrictions and the quarantine in place do their job.

“It’s okay in countries like Australia. I would be surprised if the virus was spread from person to person on a large scale in countries with high levels of health.”

However, given the scale of the outbreak and the task that health authorities are now facing, China could be a very different story. In the worst case, this could lead to the Chinese team being asked to withdraw from the competition in Tokyo.

It is more likely that Chinese athletes will need to be quarantined before the games to ensure that they have come to Japan with a clean health certificate.

"They really have a big challenge to stop this in places like Wuhan Province, where most of the transmissions have taken place, and good luck for them. But if they don't get it under control after a month or two. At the Olympic Games you could see a ghost of Japan saying: "China cannot form a team because China is still cut off," said Professor McBride.

“I don’t think they [Tokyo 2020] will allow this to happen. Even if China still had problems, there would be a way out. You could say that the team had to be quarantined two weeks before Tokyo. It could be possible.” ,

“The next month or two is pretty critical. If countries control it very successfully and it is still a China problem, you could see a scenario where the Olympics could take place without too many problems, but China may must meet some quarantine requirements.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were one or two other countries in the next few months that could also have problems.”

