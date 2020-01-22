The Ottawa police are trying to identify two suspects for the theft of $ 25,000 in chainsaws

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects in connection with a break-and-enter last summer that resulted in the theft of 30 chainsaws.

The incident occurred on June 22, 2019, when two men broke into a trailer on Moodie Drive north of Fallowfield Road.

The stolen chainsaws were valued at $ 25,000.

They fled in an older green pickup truck.

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, 35-45 years old, with a medium physique. At the time of the crime, he was wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt, and black gloves.

The second man is described as white, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build, dressed in blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, black-gold gloves, a dark cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police break and enter the unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers for free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance in locating two suspects in the theft of $ 25,000 chainsaws.

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance in locating two suspects in the theft of chainsaws worth $ 25,000