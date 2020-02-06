The Oscars will not show this graphic advertisement about life as a new mother

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GePXGfRP04 [/ embed]

A new advertisement from the Frida Mom brand portrays motherhood like you’ve never seen it before. There is mesh underwear and oversized pads for postpartum bleeding. A perineum bottle sprays water on swollen or stitched skin. The mother still looks pregnant.

The graphical representation amounts to 60 seconds of intense talk about new motherhood, but the millions of viewers watching the Oscars on ABC won’t see it because the network refused to broadcast the advertisement, according to Frida Mom, a postpartum recovery brand sells products for mothers.

The company received a rejection and noted that the place was “too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration.” It also cited ABC’s rules against advertisements during political broadcast about political candidates and positions, religious or belief-based messages and positions, guns, weapon shows, ammunition, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, condoms or hemorrhoids. Mashable has approached ABC for comment and has yet to receive a response.

“It’s just a raw and honest emotionally driven short story that shows women what to expect,” says Frida CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn. “Knowledge is trust … and there is a deep fear of not knowing what to expect.”

Although it may be hard to imagine the human place sandwiched between scenes of immaculately dressed celebrities who congratulate themselves, Hirschhorn thought the company had a real chance to broadcast the ad during the Oscars. Instead, she was surprised to hear that it could be considered offensive as an advertisement for marketing firearms and ammunition.

“It is really shocking for me considering all the progress we have made culturally,” said Hirschhorn, referring to the stigma that often surrounds the body of women.

But Frida has a history of daring people to ban advertisements. In 2018, it tried to place billboards for its perineal bottle product with the slogan: “Trust us, your vagina will thank you”, which were rejected in 13 cities, including Los Angeles. Hirschhorn said the company will not give up to broadcast its latest advertisement in an effort to change what is acceptable to discuss when it comes to the postpartum experience.

“We tiptoe and dance around these topics and we wonder why women don’t feel prepared,” she said.

. [TagsToTranslate] lifestyle