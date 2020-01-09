The Oscars will not have a host in 2020

Loading...

The Oscars have no traditional host for the second year in a row, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The 2019 ceremony was the first time in 30 years that the Oscars went forward without a traditional host when comedian Kevin Hart stepped down two days before the 91st Academy Awards after he became embroiled in a serious setback after earlier homophobic tweets appeared from him.

Karey Burke, entertainment president for ABC – the TV network that broadcasts the Oscars – confirmed the news during her session as TCA (Television Critics Association). “Together with the Academy, we have decided that there will be no traditional host who will repeat what worked for us last year,” Burke said. “(The 2020 Oscars have) huge entertainment values, great musical numbers, comedy and star power.”

The decision is not a big surprise, because the 2019 formula clearly worked. There was a 12 percent increase in viewers compared to 2018, with hosting duties shared by celebrities such as Golden Globe with veterans Amy Poehler and Tina Fey performing a Queen medley with Maya Rudolph, and those steamy “Shallow” performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards takes place on Sunday, February 9.