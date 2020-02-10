The Oscars speech by Olivia Colman earned its own prize

Everyone who has seen her in the Peep Show or Green Wing knows that Olivia Colman does comedy as well as drama.

And at the presentation of the Best Actor prize at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, she made sure everyone was reminded.

“Winning an Oscar makes you older,” Colman began, sliding her fingers across her just blonde hair before breaking through a joke full of speech. The English actor took the best actress home last year for her interpretation of Queen Anne in The Favorite.

“Hello there,” she continued. “Thank you for having me back. It is such a pleasure to be here. Last year was the best night in my husband’s life. He actually says that. And I gave birth three times.

“So I hope you all enjoy it as much as he did, and the way I did.”

You can view her speech here:

Frankly, Colman should award every prize at every award ceremony. And if you wonder, the award for Best Actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker – and his acceptance speech took a more serious turn.

