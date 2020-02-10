The Oscars Red Carpet served glamor – and so much drama

This is how the stars bewildered on the red carpet at the Oscars – forever and, uh, not-so-good.

Janelle Monáe: I mean, thank God for Janelle Monáe for a million reasons.

And here are a million.

Beautiful silver dress with hood, reminiscent of Grace Jones and a hot Arthur knight.

Sandra Oh: Amazing Ellie Saab, with volume of all definitions maximally chosen.

Billy Porter: Red Carpet continues to reinvent conventions cheerfully. Tuxes are gone. Gender has disappeared. Giles Deacon-designed 24-carat, gold feather breastplate, wavy painting-inspired frock, with Jimmy Choo gold boots. Joaquin Phoenix, you better take it with you.

Kaitlyn Dever: Vintage two-tone red Dior. She said it was sustainable, which is admirable. The dress feels strange to me, but you can’t argue with saving the world.

Natalie Portman: wins the red carpet in a cape with the names of all female directors who were not nominated for an Oscar. And the dress, who cares?

Regina King: in pale pink Versace, and said it was nice to wear because it was hot on this unusually cool, rainy LA evening.

Renée Zellweger: in Armani Privé: a beautiful off-shoulder dress with white beads that MUST also be a winner’s dress. We will see.

Julia Butters: 10-year-old star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in beautiful pink Christian Siriano dress. And she seems so much older and wiser than her age suggests. She also carries a turkey sandwich in her bag because she is unsure of the food that is being served. I love this.

Oscar Isaac: The Daily Beast loves Oscar Isaac. Know how to wear a tuxedo. Wake us up later.

Billie Eilish: Chanel head to toe. We still reject all conventions around everything that fits and red carpet nicer. But also covered with those interlocking C logos, just as everything Chanel once was. So also a bit depressing and rich person boring.

Maya Rudolph: Americans know nothing about Quality Street chocolates, but any British person who sees this striking dress will immediately think of the can and unpack a Quality Street or five on Christmas Day.

Spike Lee: in a tuxedo with “24” on his lapel, in honor of Kobe Bryant, he said he wanted to “present and represent” tonight.

Gal Gadot: Fairy tale meets gothic.

Taika Waititi: our new red carpet pin-up. Perfect hair and tuxedo. “I have lost my mother,” he said on the red carpet and looked genuinely panicked when he searched the area.

Rebel Wilson: The only thing that shines is Rebel Wilson. The Hollywood time machine brings us back to the 1950s in a good way.

Margot Robbie: Classic understatement. The lips do all the work.

Idina Menzel: Dark pink J Mendel dress, her own Christmas paper. That huge arc is not beautiful, it is dangerous.

Laura Dern: pastel pink prom queen meets Wild West bordello with the black tassels.

Diane Warren: silver from head to toe, as if human foil. The best attitude on the red carpet: she was there, but on her own terms, thank you very much.

America Ferrera: Red dress and headband. Goddesses unite.

Mindy Kaling: phew-wee, max-beautiful yellow dress, and more luxury and large-worn jewelry.

Beanie Feldstein: beautiful black and white custom Miu Miu dress, with floral pattern. It’s so refreshing to see something so artistic and smart on a rainy day in LA.

Saoirse Ronan: I don’t know what this Gucci dress does; a peplum explodes and makes the carrier float.

Penelope Cruz: Chanel did well, with beautiful beads in the waist, a nice rosette on the body and Audrey Hepburn smiled wide above.

Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt: in velvet, with that karmic grin, hot as a hundred suns, and apparently still in the lead role in Hollywood’s Once Upon a Time.

Greta Gerwig: Beautiful olive / brown (discuss it among themselves) Dior Haute Couture, custom made dress, with ruffles on the bodice and JEWELRY.

Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia: There is nothing sexier than a man with his mother (see Taika Waititi). Keanu’s mother also didn’t seem to know who Ryan Seacrest was, which also evokes a bit of envy.

Scarlett Johansson: Beautiful strapless silver dress, which – like an Oscar silver – would lead to a number of interesting images next to each other tonight.

Olivia Colman: turn blonde and a full mega-royal queen in this navy blue Stella McCartney dress with train. Totally individual. I bet there is something to complain about. But I remain the loyal subject of this look.

Brie Larson: Glitter. Drama. Cape. Worship.

Geena Davis: I love the dress. I love that it has pockets. I have no idea what’s wrong with the body. But who cares? Geena Davis wins everything.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: beautiful, custom blue Vera Wang, with excellent jewelry around the neck and on the back. Did someone say slinky? JLD has heard you a lot.

Kristen Wiig: A sculpture meets a dress. I love this wonderful red construction, and I dare say that others will not do that very much.

Charlize Theron: A dress and a puzzle. I’m sure it doesn’t seem like it’s collapsing on the carrier, but it does. So I hope that someone in the neighborhood has safety pins and a sewing kit, just in case.

