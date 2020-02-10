The Oscars of 2020 used black actors but did not admit them

Dressed in the famous red cardigan of mr. Rogers and a beautiful rendition sing of “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”, Monae descended the stage in a sea of ​​white nominees in the front row, including Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. Monae tapped her hat on Hanks (literally put her bowler hat on his head in the middle of the song), who was nominated for his role as Mr. Rogers, and from there it changed from a sweet moment with the father of America to a very entertaining but devastating tone-deaf “celebration” of some of the most outrageously brashed films of the year. Editing her cheerful song “Come Alive” Monae was accompanied on stage by back-up dancers in costumes recreated from Queen & Slim, Dolemite Is My Name and Us. Other films were also represented in the dance number – costumes from Midsommar and Joker belonged to the eclectic group of dancers. But it was the guts of the Academy to trot the image of black films and the actors they ignored (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, Eddie Murphy, Lupita Nyong’o) in an attempt to appear relevant when it is constantly refuses to recognize black art, which shook my hands with anger.