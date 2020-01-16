The Oscars could use a little more horror - Entertainment & Life - Austin 360

Lupita Nyong’o’s Oscar snub Monday morning proved that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in addition to its striking diversity problem (only one person with color, Cynthia Erivo, was nominated for an acting trophy), has another blind spot coming to horror movies. Despite the evolution of the genre from the roots of the B film to the new ‘elevated’ reputation it enjoys today, horror remains consistently overlooked outside the technical categories.

The Oscar-winning Nyong’o has been awarded the entire season to get nominations for her turn in Jordan Peele’s “Us” – scored only one SAG nomination after being bugged by the Golden Globes and BAFTA nomination committees – despite her critically acclaimed double performances and early awards buzz. And she is not the only horror actor who has not recognized the academy and other prestigious awards.

In the history of the Oscars, fewer than two dozen actors have been nominated for horror roles and only six have won: Frederic March (“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” 1931), Ruth Gordon (“Rosemary’s Baby,” 1968), Kathy Bates (‘Misery’, 1990), Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster (‘The Silence of the Lambs’, 1991) and Natalie Portman (‘Black Swan’, 2010).

And the chance that a horror movie yields the best image nod is even slimmer. Only six horror films have ever competed for the highest honor: “The Exorcist” (1974), “Jaws” (1976), “The Silence of the Lambs”, “The Sixth Sense” (1999), “Black Swan” and “Get Out “(2017). The only winner,” The Silence of the Lambs “, does not even qualify as a traditional horror. It is a psychological crime thriller, or rather, a serial killer character with horror elements.

In 2018, Peele’s feature debut ‘Get Out’ scored an impressive four nominations and earned an original scenario award, making him the first black person to win in the category.

“It’s the wildest dream come true,” he told the Times then. “There were so many stigmas around this film that I assumed would be nominated – the horror stigma, the stigma about films earlier in the season and the stigma surrounding some of the images in this film.”

It seems that the same elements would suffice to beat the hopes of the prizes for his second-year outing.

Likewise, Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommar’, another critically and commercially successful horror film, was also skipped for nominations for one of the prestigious awards this year. It joins recent films such as Aster’s debut “Hereditary” and genre classics “The Shining”, Stanley Kubrick’s “Repulsion” and John Carpenter’s “Halloween” that did not attract the academy’s attention.

Perhaps the Oscars could maintain its fluctuating ratings if the voting members were better aware of their blind spots. Until then, film fans can find out which drama takes the best image statue when the 92nd Academy Awards appear live from the Dolby Theater on 9 February.