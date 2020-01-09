Loading...

the Oscars last year, people surprised not to have a host for their ceremony and it seems that they are sticking to this plan again this year.

The awards ceremony announces that they will again be homeless after the decision made in their favor last year.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced today (January 8) that the program will resume the structure of last year’s homeless shows while speaking to the press during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena.

“Let me confirm now, with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” said Burke.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019, Burke suggested that the awards show would likely repeat his decision after seeing an increase in ratings for the 2019 show.

“We are having these conversations with the Academy right now,” says Burke. “We are extremely satisfied with the progress of the show. Chances are you will see us repeating what we consider a successful formula. “

Last year’s show had an average of nearly 30 million viewers, an increase of 11.5% year over year. The surge in ratings ended their steadily falling ratings which reached a historic low in 2018 with 26.54 million viewers.

Originally, Kevin Hart was to organize the show before old anti-LQBTQ remarks appeared, leaving the awards ceremony without a host. The first time they hosted the homeless show was in 1989. This year’s show is widely regarded as the worst Oscar event in history.

This year’s ceremony is produced by Oscar-nominated producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain who had never worked with the Academy Awards.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday February 9 on ABC.

What do you think of the Hostless Oscars for a second year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

