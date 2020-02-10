The Oscar speech by Joaquin Phoenix talks about the fight against injustice

Joaquin Phoenix’s stack of acting prizes for the Joker by Todd Phillips now includes an Oscar. Phoenix took the statue for best actor home on Sunday in a leading role at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Now experienced in accepting prizes for his Joker performance, Phoenix once again took the stage to speak broadly about injustice in the world.

“I don’t feel superior to my fellow nominees or anyone else in this room because we share the same love, the love of film, and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life,” Phoenix said. “I don’t know what I would be without it. But I think the greatest gift it has given me and many of us in this room is the ability to use our vote for the voiceless.”

“Sometimes we feel or feel that we defend different causes, but for me I see community,” Phoenix continued. “I think we are talking about the fight against injustice, whether we are talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous or animal rights.”

Phoenix, who used his BAFTA speech to deliver a compelling message to Hollywood about how it treats people in color, said this time that people are “plundering” the natural world. He concluded by referring to the culture and canceling the power of redemption – without explicitly mentioning the title character of Joker.

“I have been selfish, sometimes cruel, difficult to work with, and I am so grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” he said. “I think that’s when we are at our best … when we guide each other toward salvation. That’s the best of humanity.”

