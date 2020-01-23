The origin of the cruise is an expected step towards autonomous vehicles, but there are many unanswered questions

Cruise Automation, the autonomous vehicle startup of a major bank and GM, seems to have a knack for exaggeration, with the help of Honda. In a tweet, the company suggested that they aim for their new autonomous shared van to have the same effect as a compass, train, car, light bulb, radio, internet, computer, and cell phone, of course, ridiculously ridiculous. Still, the vehicle they unveiled yesterday is the Origin, an important step in the advancement of AVs. It is not revolutionary, but evolutionary, and there are still many, many questions to be answered.

First, let’s talk about the origin of the cruise: an autonomous shuttle bus for four people. The introduction gives a good overview of the car:

While they speak breathlessly about how amazing and revolutionary the design is, the truth is that this may be the most anticipated design for an autonomous vehicle. This is not an insult, because for the job this thing is supposed to do, a big box on wheels makes the most sense.

This has been understood for a while; Olli’s large box on wheels was first shown in 2016 and was designed to do very similar things that move people like the Origin. Canoo’s new EV-Van is currently not autonomous, but uses this design, partly because they have future autonomy plans. I can even imagine a book that deals extensively with the AV concept “space on wheels”.

While it’s nice that everyone at Cruise is excited, this is hardly a revolutionary AV design. Again, I want to make it clear that I don’t mean this dismissively – this is the best design for such a vehicle and its intended purpose, even though I wonder if the four-seat limit may be a bit low.

Technically speaking, it is an almost standard EV design with a powered “skateboard” that houses the batteries and most of the hardware at the ends. The suspension seems to be a MacPherson strut at the front and a multi-link rear, a more powerful variant of what was used for something like the Chevy Bolt.

Here are my best guesses about the inner packaging and the layout of the Origin:

Incidentally, the front is directed to the left, so that it is motorized at the rear. In my opinion.

I have a lot of questions about the origin that have a lot to do with how autonomous it is. On the SAE autonomy scale, where Level 1 is an old conventional car, Level 2 is the semi-autonomy of something like Tesla Autopilot or SuperCruise from GM (also the highest level you can actually buy today), and 5 is complete, completely autonomous, where does the origin fit?

I asked Cruise these and many other questions. Here are the answers I got in bold:

What level of autonomy would there be?

– We are not talking about our technology in terms of SAE values.

Is it geo-fenced in any way?

– At the moment there is nothing else to report on this topic than to remind you that we are currently testing in the entire 7×7 area of ​​the city of San Francisco.

Should it be carried out on defined routes or can you choose your own routes and paths?

– It is designed to work like traditional ridesharing, only safer, with more space and a more even experience.

What type of failover behavior is there in the event of a sensor failure, etc.?

– Fully redundant systems from sensors to computers.

What is the maximum speed it will operate?

– Motorway speeds.

Does it work on both motorways and city streets?

– It can drive on both motorways and city streets.

What type of records does it store about its travels and where does this information go?

– There is currently nothing more to report on this topic.

Can these be controlled remotely?

– There is currently nothing more to report on this topic.

Where would these be used besides your own carpooling opportunities? Airports, campus etc.?

– We are currently planning to start in cities and expand from there.

Okay, there is some good information here, but also a lot of questions. Their refusal to use the SAE levels is puzzling, but I suspect this is because their system may operate in multiple modes and they may not want to be classified into what they think is lower.

If I had to guess I would think it’s probably somewhere between Level 3 and Level 4 – pretty impressive, but I don’t think it’s full of Level 5. And I wouldn’t be surprised to find that only one test can give the best results Geo-Fenced Area, even if the area is as large as the city of San Francisco.

Regarding the level of autonomy, Cruise added:

“We look at it to scale – we think you can and want to use our self-driving car service to get anywhere and anytime. For this reason, our tests are primarily conducted in complex urban environments that are more than 40 times more demanding than a simple on-site environment. If we can easily deploy on a large scale in the most complex environments, we can quickly expand anywhere. “

It is difficult to determine exactly what this really means. What is this 40 times more demanding number based on? Hopefully we’ll learn more soon.

I am very excited to see how this develops. In addition to carpooling, there is also a large provision potential. If Cruise actually manages to overcome the significant legal and technical hurdles to providing as many of these things as they want, we should learn a lot about how AVs actually work in the world and how people interact with them.

Nothing that Cruise does is unexpected or absolutely revolutionary, since the vehicle and the applications behind it have been considered and planned for years. But they could be the first to actually put these ideas into practice, and if so, it is actually a very big deal.