The organizers hope for a break in the weather after Victoria has triggered a smoke delay and storm front

The showers are forecast for Thursday morning, but are expected to clear up after lunch.

Victorian Jaimee Fourlis was in the middle of the game against China’s catch Yin Xun, with the pair level at one set all when the game was abandoned.

Heavy rain falls on Wednesday in Melbourne Park. Smoke and rain affected qualifying

The Queenslander Kaylah McPhee was also in a close fight against Greet Minnen, with the Belgian being slightly ahead in the third set and leading 6: 3, 2: 6, 2: 1.

Olivia Rogowska and Storm Sanders never made it to court before the flood.

Queensland teenager Rinky Hijikata met runner-up Henri Laaksonen, who was 3-0 ahead.

In another duel on Thursday, Belinda Woolcock will face Ana Bogdan.

Maddison Inglis is also dealing with former Wimbledon runner-up, Eugenie Bouchard.

Nick Kyrgios will face Grigor Dimitrov during the open warm-up tournament in Kooyong before the semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Matteo Berrettini in 2019.