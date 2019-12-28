The OPP in Oxford has asked the public for help after 130 pigs were stolen from the London farm

Loading...

Published on December 28th, 2019 at 9:01 am

Oxford County OPP has asked the public for help after it has been reported that more than 100 pigs have been stolen from a South West Oxford township address.

Police say they were contacted by a farmer shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It was found that approximately 130 six-month-old pigs were removed from the property between November 9 and 29.

Police say the pigs weigh about 300 pounds each.

Oxford County OPP members continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

