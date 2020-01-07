The only women's health clinic in the Mass. In danger of closure

Loading...

A unique women’s health clinic in operation for 28 years may close in three months due to lack of funding.Women’s Health Services, an independent clinic, is trying to raise $ 250,000 and has asked for private donations to The for-profit clinic provides abortions and other services to approximately 2,000 women a year, and targets women who often fall through the cracks in the healthcare system by offering low-cost abortions. The cost of the $ 700 clinic for a first trimester procedure can be up to thousands of dollars lower than what is offered in hospitals. Women’s Health Services is the only clinic in the state that offers abortions up to the legal limit of 24 weeks. “There is no There is no non-hospital facility that offers this. Outside of this state there are no providers of this care, so we have people from all over New England “said Dr. Laurent Delli-Bovi, medical director of the clinic. with the number of abortions declining nationwide, independent clinics such as women’s health services are facing great challenges. Delli-Bovi said the clinic has not been profitable for 13 years and this year has not received any grants. “Seventy percent of the patients we care for either we don’t make money or we lose a lot of money.” Said Delli-Bovi. The clinic recently turned to GoFundMe in a final effort to raise the funds necessary for its operation. “I don’t want to see this place close,” said Delli-Bovi. “I want this to continue and I am ready to do whatever it takes to try to get support.” There is hope that another group will take over women’s health services and make it one non-profit clinic.

