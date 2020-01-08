The only thing you need right now is a good cup

Loading...

As a fan of hot drinks, my huge collection of mugs (yes, I have a collection) is something that brings me immense joy. Each brings out a certain personality, from serious to playful, including the inquisitor, and I know that I am not alone.

Feeling hot and toasted in a tumultuous time and on the verge of despair is a small gift for you. Enjoying that feeling with a nice cup (and a wellness book) is honestly one of the best ways to relax after the day. Although yes, it largely depends on what is inside the cup, having a crappy drinking container will easily diminish the pleasure of a drink. You don’t want a cup that cools too easily (or holds too much heat), or is uncomfortable to hold. There are many variables.

Ember Smart Temperature Control Mug

The most important part of drinking a hot drink is just that it is hot. I am guilty of the centuries-old tradition of forgetting my drink while it cools, until it is really cold. The Ember cup can be programmed to keep your liquid at an ideal temperature for drinking, programmed by an application and can be preset for any drink you fill it.

Fellow Stagg Pour-On Brewing Kit (X)

If you’re about to drink coffee and not worry about multiple cups, why not get a brewing system that goes straight into the cup? This set comes with a drip coffee maker and a double wall glass designed to be placed underneath. It’s not technically a cup, but it was made to drink hot liquid and I think it’s close enough.

White winter ceramic mugs

My personal favorite mug in my collection is a sweater mug. Molded to look like a big cable knit sweater, this ship is my favorite thing for drinking hot tea, coffee and toddlers. It gets most of its points from the kitsch factor, but the double layer of ceramic allows you to feel the warmth of the nuclear hot drink, without burning your hands.

Clay in Motion Ocean Tide Hand Warmer Mug

Or you can opt for an old school “hand warmer” mug, the ergonomic base of which conforms to the contours of your hands to easily slip into a ceramic hug. This one is made by the husband / wife duo of Clay in Motion. You can choose the color of the enamel and decide if you want it for left or right handed.

Scouted is there to discover the products you will like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you purchase something featured in one of our articles, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

.