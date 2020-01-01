The only simple rule change that would have saved smart cars

Loading...

The year 2019 has taken away many dear things. Caroll Spinney, Deadspin, Patrick George. He also took Smart from North America, both in direct sales and in shared cars, which is more important for some people than for others.

But I, for my part, am discouraged by this. Small cars are good. In general, they are cheaper, more fuel efficient and more fun to drive than their giant SUV / truck counterparts. And they are much more practical than they get credit. Sure, a lot of people need two rows of passenger seats, but a lot of people don't, especially the younger urban dwellers that Smart was targeting. We have a strange configuration in the automotive landscape where there are too many cars that try to be everything to everyone. All the damn crossovers and SUVs that are basically identical to 99 percent of the population.

Therefore, it was a welcome, though far too rare, fact that Daimler really tried to target a specific market with a car that fit his specific needs, a need that no one else was really looking for. I was 100 percent here for it.

In particular, Smart had a strong selling point. Because of its tiny stature, a 2008 New York Times article presumably written by a journalist just before lunch, described one parked between two much larger cars as "a jam knot between two pieces of cake," they were easy to park. simply because they were small

But smart cars were specifically designed to be not only easy to park, but also incredibly easy to park, a unique feature that no other American vehicle could match. If we were being simplistic with modern language, we would call it a "killer application", but that would only make me want to die, so we're not going to do that.

The point is that the Smart car was specifically designed to be shorter than most wide cars, so it could directly reach the sidewalk spaces from nose to sidewalk.

Unfortunately, for smart cars and society, drivers generally were not allowed to do so. In most American cities (here is an example of San Diego), cars must be parked so that the correct tires are at a certain distance from the sidewalk, usually two feet or less (or the left-hand tires to park on the left ). This effectively prohibited perpendicular parking on the sidewalk, the type that made Smart Cars an incredible proposal for urban drivers.

This denies the best Smart attribute that was not only good for Smart drivers but for cities in general. Three smart cars could fit in the sidewalk space occupied by a Ford F-150 with 20 inches of free space; And yes, people drive vans in the city because we are a sick society. But even compared to the humblest sedans, the Smart was a significant improvement (partly because the sedans get bigger and bigger). For example, you could place five Smarts parked nose to sidewalk in the space of two Accords.

Abolishing this absurd prohibition against parking from the nose to the sidewalk would not have had catastrophic consequences. There is no reason to believe that this would make parking more dangerous. In fact, I would venture to guess otherwise. Anyway, we do not have to guess, it is mainly allowed in Europe and does not seem to have caused any type of motor vehicle apocalypse.

There is a more precise and long story about the legality of the perpendicular parking lot with which I am going to give you, but do not hesitate to skip this paragraph if you do not mind. There has been great confusion about whether the jurisdiction of the perpendicular park by jurisdiction is legal. In 2014, the BBC noted that "nobody is sure" if it is legal to park that way, but it seems that most police officers allow it as long as the Smart fits. It was definitely illegal in Pittsburgh as of 2008, what the Tribune called "stupid." The same with Newport, Oregon. However, it was determined that it was legal in McAlester, Oklahoma, because the policeman who was called to the scene said: "The car was clearly not in the path of anyone or anything." The end result of all this is that most American cities have explicit rules against perpendicular parking, and when they don't, it depends on the discretion of the police if they are going to fine.

The easy solution here would have been for cities to modify traffic laws to explicitly allow perpendicular parking when the vehicle is shorter than a certain length, say 80 inches (for those curious, a Ford F-150 measures 79.9 inches without mirrors). If that had happened shortly after Smart made its debut in North America, let's say around 2010, just to choose a good round number, it would have helped make our cities a little better places. It would not have been revolutionary, but it could have been enough to make Smart more popular and perhaps save them from American oblivion. Seeing someone push their Smart effortlessly into a small nose-to-sidewalk point while circling the block in search of a place to park in parallel a Camry may have been enough to convert some people.

But no, what kind of country would we be if we passed sensible laws? What kind of cities would we have if vehicle laws were really modified to promote smaller and more sensitive cars? Not Americans, that's for sure. Go big or go home, baby. Or at least to Europe.

