The online preparation course for the Cisco CCNA exam is offered

Access over 60 lectures and 30 hours of content.

TL; DR: Be ready to get certified with the Cisco CCNA 2020 certification preparation course for $ 39. That saves 86%.

The business world runs in networks. Not ordinary ones like your home Internet provider, but massive corporate-level networks that can handle billions of requests and terabytes of data every day. Cisco is a leading provider of enterprise-level networks, and people who understand how to work with Cisco networks are in high demand. Are you interested in a lucrative, challenging technical career? You may only want to work with Cisco systems.

Of course, you need to get certified first, and in February the existing Cisco CCNA certification exam will be out of date. Regardless of whether you are already Cisco certified and need to start over or want to start over, the full Cisco CCNA certification preparation course for 2020 will help you pass the new exam.

CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard for network certification for network administrators, support engineers and the operation of data centers. This 30-hour course will bring you up to date. You will learn about topics such as automation, programmability, SDN and security basics and learn how to configure and manage wired and wireless network connectivity for the new connection model. At the end of the course, you are ready to pass CCNA on your first attempt.

Break into the world of the Cisco network. Typically $ 295, the full Cisco CCNA 2020 certification preparation course is available today for only $ 39. You have to pay for the exam separately, but it is definitely worth it for your future raise.