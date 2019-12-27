The OnePlus Red Cable Club gives fans in India free extras

Loading...

The rise of OnePlus from a fringe enthusiastic brand to a full-fledged competitor to the more established flagships is undoubtedly driven by the community of fans. The newest step to help cultivate the rabid followers is the OnePlus Red Cable Club.

This new online club gives OnePlus fans in India access to some additional features and bonuses, including participation in prize draws, extensive device support, and some discounts on non-warranty repairs.

The plan owes its name to the iconic red and white cables that OnePlus has packaged in all its devices since its launch. But of course for those outside of us, it's a bit disappointing that we don't get the chance to become a member of the OnePlus Red Cable Club. We hope, however, that the company extends its membership beyond the borders of India in the near future.

Regarding these membership benefits, you are guaranteed a free 50 GB extra online cloud storage for 1 year (from the moment of registration), 50% discount on battery replacements for the OnePlus 3 / 3T, 5 / 5T, 6 / 6T, an extended warranty of 1 year for the OnePlus 6T and the chance to win OnePlus goodies.

You only need a OnePlus device to participate – including the OG OnePlus One – and the most recently installed Community app. Just log in, link your account and device IMEI and you will be accepted in no time. Given the benefits offered here and the fact that there are no additional costs involved, it is more than worth participating.

