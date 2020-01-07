The OnePlus Concept One has color-shifting glass that hides its cameras at the rear

Loading...

Every year at CES, companies show off futuristic products that do everything in their power to make our lives easier to show off cool technological advances. Last month, OnePlus announced that it would show off its own concept design at CES 2020.

Fast forward to the opening day of CES, and OnePlus shows off an electro-chrome glass on its Concept One smartphone. Just to be clear, this phone is purely a concept device and will never be released – but the technology that OnePlus is showing is pretty neat.

OnePlus Concept One.

OnePlus

According to OnePlus, the electrochromic glass uses “organic particles” that respond to an electric field to create different colors. In this specific implementation, when the camera app on the Concept One is closed, the glass colors the glass so that you cannot distinguish the three camera lenses below. When you open the camera app, the glass becomes transparent, making the cameras visible and allowing you to take a photo or video.

The glass goes from black to clear in 0.7 seconds, or faster than necessary to open the camera app. This means that by the time the camera is open, the glass has already switched to clear and this should never prevent you from taking a photo.

ZDNet’s sister site CNET had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Concept One, which you can read and watch here.

In addition to a cosmetic advantage, the glass also has a more practical purpose – it offers a built-in polarizing filter for the camera lenses, something that special cameras have the advantage of.

OnePlus worked with McLaren for the Concept One, and it’s obvious the moment you see the back of the phone. It is covered with a papaya orange leather back, with a racing line-like black line in the middle where you can find the camera and the magic glass.

Beyond the camera settings for hide and seek, the Concept One is essentially identical to the OnePlus 7T Pro.

What do you think of the electrochromic glass? Is it best to hide the camera settings, or is there another way that OnePlus could use it that would be of interest to you?