The OnePlus Concept One gets an & # 39; invisible & # 39; camera

In anticipation of CES 2020, OnePlus confirmed that it would present a prototype that it calls the Concept One.

Details were almost non-existent, but in the typical OnePlus way they started dripping us drops over the device on Twitter. The first is that the OnePlus Concept One comes with a disappearing rear view camera module.

OnePlus calls it an "invisible camera" and it works with color-shifting glass technology to essentially hide a camera setting under the glass. It seems that it works in the same way as varifocal lenses that change color on glasses.

Lauren Goode from Wired was lucky enough to take a closer look and spend some time with the concept device before CES 2020, which confirms that part of the technology behind this has been developed together with British car manufacturer McLaren. However, they suggest that although the effect sounds impressive, it is a little "anti-climactic" in person.

The experience of seeing it in person is a bit anticlimactic. When you think of & # 39; camera disappearing & # 39 ;, you might imagine a kind of magical action, or a more pronounced physical transition. This is just a camera that you can hardly see. On the plus side: there are no bumps.

McLaren already uses electrochromic glass as an option on some of its luxury supercar lineup. This invisible camera technology works in much the same way. The glass is "electrified" so that it can change from opaque to translucent, which raises questions about how much power consumption this technology could have every day.

According to Wired, the rest of the design seems to contain some clues from McLaren vehicles and earlier brand partnerships. The iconic Papaya Orange returns with a stitched leather back and a central section of glass.

The electrochromic glass hides what looks like a triple camera arrangement in the same layout as we have seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. It is unclear whether the color-shifting glass will influence image quality and loyalty. Wired also notes that the OnePlus Concept One has borrowed the camera settings from previous OnePlus devices – which means 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

We know very little further than these facts, but we are sure that we will find out more at CES 2020 when OnePlus presents the Concept One. Are you excited to see this kind of technology on potential future OnePlus devices? Let us know in the comments below.

