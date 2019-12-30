The one video game my kids played all year long

Loading...

I was cooking this weekend when my eight-year-old son looked up from the couch, where he was listening to the Stardew Valley game soundtrack on Apple Music.

"Dad," he announced, "I will read the name of each song in this album."

"Great," I said while chopping the garlic.

"Stardew Valley Overture," he began. "Country of clouds. Theme of grandfather. Getting used to it. Spring (it's a great outside world). Spring (the valley comes alive). Spring (wild radish jam). Ha ha!"

He liked the phrase "Wild Radish Jam" so much that he read it again before continuing.

"Pelican people …"

As a father, I have acquired the finely perfected ability to disconnect my beloved offspring, and put it to use now. This was a good decision, because the Stardew Valley soundtrack has 70 different tracks. The minutes passed before he finally reached track 70: "Load Game".

Then he stood still, listening to the "Dance of the Jellies in the Moonlight", and I also heard it. The music in Stardew Valley can be buoyant, melancholic or luminous, sometimes all three at once. Underlying their many moods are feelings of stillness and calm; Even "Mines (Danger!)" lacks the frantic element found in so much video game music.

Like its music, Stardew Valley doesn't stir or wake up, but it's not boring, cheesy or simple either. It is, nominally, an agricultural simulator, in which you inherit a portion of the grandfather's land and go to the field to clean trees and grow beans. But then you find the nearby town, and the mines, and the locals, and a strange tower, and a branch of the evil JoJoMart corporation, and pick up a fishing rod and some geodes and a strange key … In fact, he The game turns out to be strangely complex, and my children have become experts in using Stardew Valley Wiki to discover how the game works and what you can do in your world.

Because our children have enough time in front of the screen during the week (the two older children use Chromebooks constantly at school and for homework), we limit their time on the PlayStation 4 at weekends. Which has meant that every Saturday morning in 2019 at Casa Anderson has been permeated by the sounds of the Stardew Valley soundtrack as children build, explore, unlock and interact within the game.