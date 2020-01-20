The one percent has always helped govern America. They were not always so selfish.

Although “taxation without representation” is the buzzword of the American colonial rebellion, the First Continental Congress in 1774 was very unrepresentative, consisting almost exclusively of the very wealthy – men who were between 10 and 20 times wealthier than the average American. , and whose wealth was inherited.

The exceptions were two main fires, Samuel Adams of Massachusetts and Patrick Henry of Virginia. Knowing Adams’ state of impoverishment, the Boston Sons of Liberty ordered him a special suit with gold knee buckles, so that he did not appear too depressed to his fellow delegates and that his ideas were therefore rejected. As for Henry, the other delegates compared his outfit to that of an unscrupulous rural minister and refused to place him on important committees.

As I explain in my new book, The Founding Fortunes: How the Wealthy Paid For and Profited From America’s Revolution, wealthy delegates from the first congress and their successors to continental congresses throughout the Revolutionary War often acted as they represented not only their wealthy but also the vast majority of their neighbors who were much poorer. These congresses included a certain autonomy of the delegates in the contracts of supply of the armed forces; this was tolerated because these delegated merchants were the only providers with the resources and the credit to advance the cause. The same delegates took care of the poor by agreeing to control the prices of everyday items sold to civilians and working to reduce abuse and monopolistic practices.

The war upset the previous model of the wealthy to get rich through ties to the British trading system. By the end of the war, more trade was taking place between states, small-scale manufacturing had started, and new entrepreneurs had started to thrive due to the expansion of settlements in previously pristine areas. Those who profited from these activities changed the character of the ruling class. This appeared for the first time in state legislatures, where the proportion of the wealthy rose from 46% before the war to 22% after the war, and members of prominent ancient families rose from 40% to 16 %.

Before the Revolution, there were almost no wealthy “autodidacts”. During the Constitutional Convention of 1787, half of the delegates were self-made men.

They were not as wealthy in proportion to the average American as the delegates to the First Continental Congress, but were still five to 10 times richer. At the Convention, their interests created a system of governance that completely intertwines the rights of individuals with the rights of creditors. The Senate was designed as a bastion of the wealthy and as a balance for a House of Representatives populated by the lower classes. Benjamin Franklin even suggested not paying senators to ensure that only the wealthy took up such positions. Alexander Hamilton wanted a virtual House of Lords. The “balance of power” was not only a philosophy of governance, it was a means of balancing the weight of the rich and the poor.

The resulting Constitution has been as useful to wealth holders, entrepreneurs and creditors as any of them could have hoped for. Yet he also reaffirmed the fundamental American principles of equity and equal economic opportunity, both intended to help those at the bottom of the economic ladder to climb to greater wealth. Perhaps the most radical aspect of the Constitution is its rejection of the laws in force in Europe and in Great Britain which effectively prevent the lower classes from acquiring goods or capital, which ensures that poverty will continue for generations in generation. In the United States, equal opportunity for advancement has been incorporated into the legal framework.

At the first convention convened under the Constitution in 1789, legislators, still a relatively wealthy group, were just as determined as their predecessors on three important principles of fairness. First, that they represented their poor neighbors as well as their wealthy; second, they must look after the well-being of the poor; and thirdly – in line with the first two – that any taxation should be progressive, weighing more heavily on the rich than on the poor.

These principles were highlighted in the first Congress debate, which James Madison presented to Thomas Jefferson as “a favorable symptom of democracy”. The subject was a proposed tariff on “imported goods, goods and merchandise”, which Hamilton was looking for so that it could generate almost all of the revenues necessary for government operations. Madison, one of Virginia’s largest landowners, and Jeremiah Wadsworth, the wealthiest man in Connecticut, were responsible for the bill. Delegates imposed the highest import fees on items used exclusively by the wealthy, such as cars, and the lightest on daily necessities such as salt and sugar.

Congress also approved, at Hamilton’s request, grants and awards to skilled immigrant workers. A constant flow of 10 to 20,000 people from the British Isles, mainly from the lower classes, risked being imprisoned in Great Britain for having crossed America illegally; they did it because they thought that in America it would be possible one day to realize their dreams and open their own workshops or stores or small factories, which the laws and traditions of the country would never allow them to do.

In 1798, when a direct tax on real estate was needed to finance an army to counter a possible invasion of revolutionary France, the wealthy American legislators voted a very progressive tax, which exempted all goods of a lower value at $ 100 – the majority of homes in the country – and charged consistently higher royalties on properties that had many windows and on plantations that had many slaves, which meant that legislators themselves would pay the tabs for them higher.

In the early years of the Republic, some wealthy individuals and unions undertook the first lobbying effort in American history, to convince Congress to give them privileged access to public land that was for sale. They managed to get huge plots and make big profits by reselling or renting smaller plots to individuals at prices that were too high for small farmers to thrive. But within a few years, Congress reversed its error, passing revised land settlement bills that reduced the number of land unions that could buy and resell and reduced the price per acre for individual settlers. These actions have benefited tens of thousands of families, mostly poor, who have moved west to shape new farms and, therefore, a more prosperous and comfortable life.

Today, the Senate and the House are both strongholds of the percent. Although not all legislators are multimillionaires, each branch contains dozens and each senator and representative earns an annual salary of $ 174,000, more than three times the national average. The gap between wealthy individuals in the country and those struggling to make ends meet in America continues to widen – and with it the importance of the needs that were so palpable for Congress delegates in the Fathers’ time. founders. Equal opportunities for all Americans to climb the economic ladder have yet to be ensured by today’s wealthy legislators, as does the need to work to protect and enhance the well-being of their less fortunate constituents, regardless either their affiliation to a party or the wealth of their particular electoral district.

If the founders, this original group of patriotic One Percenters, could embrace and defend these ideas, why not the patriots of today?

