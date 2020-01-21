The Olympic Games want Tiger Woods. He wants to go. But there is a catch.

In 2008 Woods’ involvement seemed predetermined. He stood alongside Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps as one of the most dominant athletes in the world and had a season in which he had won his 14th major title. For the 10th time in 11 years, he ended the year in 1st place. Woods with his star power and the Olympic Games with their global stage looked like a marriage that was concluded in a boardroom of a company.

But even though Woods’ spirit wanted it, he almost dropped out in 2016 due to a back injury and hoped to qualify for the summer competition in Rio de Janeiro. Golf returned to the Olympics without him and Englishman Justin Rose won the gold medal.

Today, four years later, Woods has been the closest to the Olympics since he and his father attended an archery event at the Los Angeles Games in 1984. To qualify, he must be one of the top four American players in the world’s top 15 on June 22nd. Woods is currently the seventh in the world, but he’s only the fifth-best American at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey this week’s Pine in San Diego.

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay currently hold the four Olympic tournament pitches for Americans. Woods, 44, spoke of his desire to attend the Tokyo Games last fall and described it as a “once in a lifetime experience”.

“And especially in old age, I don’t know if I have much more chances,” he said.

It may comfort Woods that two post-World War II athletes, sailors Paul Smart (1948) and Everard Endt (1952) won gold medals in the 1950s. So it’s not necessarily now or never for him. But for an Olympic movement hit by corruption and fraud that depends on the resignation of Bolt and Phelps, time would not be like the present to fit into Wood’s transcendence.

“I know television companies are excited about it for obvious reasons,” said Peter Dawson, president of the International Golf Federation.

It seems the host country is. In October, Japanese fans cheered louder than their local son Hideki Matsuyama, about 100 kilometers from the Woods Olympic Games venue, at the first Zozo championship that Woods won wire-to-wire.

Yes, Woods is the weirdest man among Americans right now. But that’s, as Dawson joked, “nothing another master would win wouldn’t heal.”

In 2016, the first four men to lead the Olympic field – Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Johnson – decided against the competition for reasons that included fear of becoming infected with the Zika virus transmitted by mosquitoes. This year it’s possible that one or two American players will be excluded from something else: money.

The men’s competition in Tokyo takes place two weeks after the British Open and two weeks before the start of the three FedEx Cup tournament playoffs, in which a total of $ 60 million ($ 87.5 million) will be available, including 15 million $ 22 million paid to the eventual winner.

The first playoff event takes place outside of Boston, 14 time zones from Tokyo. It is therefore unthinkable that a top player who places majors before medals or playoff riches before Olympic gold decides that it is not worth going on a trip around the world at such an important time in his season in Japan.

Could someone stay at home because they are forced to withdraw from the outside to make room for Woods?

“Maybe there will be something like this,” said Dawson, though he added quickly. “I’m sure Tiger wouldn’t want to get into the games that way.”

But that has happened before. At the Australian swimming competitions in 2004, superstar Ian Thorpe, world record holder and reigning Olympic champion in the 400-meter freestyle, was excluded from his qualification due to a false start after losing his balance on the blocks and falling into the water. The top two finalists qualified for the Athens Games, and soon many Australians publicly challenged runner-up Craig Stevens to hand over his place to Thorpe.

There was no risk that Stevens or Thorpe would miss the Olympics; both had qualified at other events. But a month later, in a television interview for which he received a six-figure sum, Stevens announced that he would cede his place in the 400 freestyle to Thorpe, who was able to successfully defend his Olympic title.

For the time being, Woods is still controlling his fate. After winning the Masters last year, he described the Olympic Games as “a big goal,” but admitted that “it will be difficult to get there and build the team”.

Woods admitted that in the first half of 2020, he may have to play more than he would like to earn Olympic qualification points. A strong end this week to an event he won seven times would be a great start.

“I only know that if I play well at the big events like I did this year,” said Woods last year, “things will take care of themselves.”

