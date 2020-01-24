Tokyo held a flashy fireworks show on Friday to mark the 6-month milestone for this year’s Olympic Games.

The show took place high above a barge stationed in Tokyo Bay that supports a huge replica of the five Olympic rings, a reminder that the games are almost here.

Residents of Japan had to enjoy the fireworks. These can be lately.

More than 70 summer festivals in Japan with traditional fireworks shows have been canceled or have changed their dates. The Associated Press had at least 56 festivals that said the Tokyo Games were the reason for the move, with a shortage of police and guards who have been assigned to the Olympic Games and Paralympics instead.

The Olympic Games are a huge security failure. The organizers of Tokyo say that 50,850 police, private security, soldiers, volunteers, coast guards and emergency services are needed. Organizers show a $ 800 million security budget – $ 500 million in public money.

The costs are certainly much higher with some security expenses that are not included in the Olympic budget.

The Olympic Games even affect Hiroshima in western Japan, where the August annual fireworks festival on the picturesque island of Miyajima has been canceled.

“Many of the local authorities, including the Hiroshima Prefecture Police, the Coast Guard and private security companies, will be mobilized to the Olympic locations and areas around them, making it very difficult to ensure security on the island of Miyajima,” the tourism office of the Hiroshima prefecture. said in a statement.

The summer fireworks festivals have a special place in Japanese culture, just like July 4th celebrations in the United States.

Tokyo has put forward several of its festivals, including the huge view on the Sumida River. The city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, has decided to cancel its 150-year fireworks festival because it conflicts with Olympic golf. And in Kamakura, famous for its giant Buddha statue, the fireworks are finished in July because the logistics clash with Olympic sailing.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are unprecedented in many ways.

The demand for tickets for residents of Japan exceeds the supply by at least 10 times; probably 20 times.

Local sponsorship is just over $ 3 billion, at least twice as large as previous games.

And the $ 1.43 billion national stadium of Kengo Kuma is a jewel. The green and wooden exterior feels like it has always been there, and promises to be the focal point – much like Kenzo Tange’s Yoyogi Gymnasium was before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

“Assuming there is no heat disaster, etc., the Olympic Games will be treated well,” said David Leheny, a political scientist at Waseda University in Tokyo, in an interview with the AP. “They will not be worse in terms of chaos to get from place to place than most Olympics. They are likely to be treated better in many ways. And Japan can be charming. “

Japan officially spends $ 12.6 billion for the Olympic Games, but the national audit firm is bringing the figure closer to 3 trillion yen – about $ 28 billion.

What does a developed country like Japan get for its money?

“Japan is likely to be darkened if all people talk about both the rise of China, and Japan is stuck in its two or three lost decades,” Leheny said. “This is an opportunity to organize the Olympic Games and present a Japan that puts on a first-class show. To represent Japan as a place that is technologically skilled, but culturally distinctive and full of creative people. “

The other mission is to convince the world that the prefecture of Fukushima has been restored. The area, about 250 kilometers northeast of Tokyo, was destroyed by the 2011 earthquake, the tsunami and the collapse of three nuclear reactors. Thousands are still struggling, many in temporary housing.

There is resentment in the northern prefecture, and in neighboring prefectures, that some of the billions spent on the Olympic Games could have helped the recovery. Some residents fear that the Olympic Games will be used to draw a line under the disaster.

“There is a feeling that once the Olympic Games are over, Japan can start cutting subsidies to those affected by the disaster,” Leheny said.

WARMTH

The summers in Tokyo are hot and humid with temperatures often reaching 35 degrees C (95 degrees F). The IOC moved the marathon 800 kilometers (500 miles) north to Sapporo, which made Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike angry. Water in the bay of Tokyo, where triathlon and marathon swimming are held, is also very hot – around 30 degrees C (86 degrees F) and exactly at the limit set by the FINA governing body.

TRANSPORT

The Greater Tokyo rail system is famously efficient and the best way to bypass the 35 million urban area. But expect it to be stressed during the Olympic Games.

Professor Azuma Taguchi of Chuo University said that the system is already twice as fast and that the Olympic Games can be the breaking point. Taguchi’s study predicts that 15 stations will experience a capacity of more than 200%, and some will reach 400% during peak hours. Some railways have designated special oshiya or ‘push boats’ to put commuters in rush-hour cars – often with white gloves on.

CORRUPTION

Tsunekazu Takeda resigned 10 months ago when the head of the Japanese Olympic Committee amid a vote-buying scandal that French researchers suspect that Tokyo landed the Olympic Games.

Takeda acknowledged that he had signed approximately $ 2 million in payments to a consulting firm in Singapore, Black Tidings, and his head Ian Tan Tong Han. The payments came just before Tokyo was picked by the IOC in 2013. French researchers have linked Black Tidings to Papa Massata Diack, one of the sons of the powerful former IOC member Lamine Diack from Senegal. Lamine Diack was known to have an influence on Olympic voters in Africa.

RUSSIA

Russia is facing a four-year Olympic ban on manipulating doping data. It has appealed to the Arbitration Court for Sport and a ruling is expected within a few months. The sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibit the use of the Russian team name, flag or national anthem. However, some Russians are still expected to compete as neutral athletes in Tokyo – as they did at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Nobody knows how much.

Protests

The IOC has warned athletes about hand gestures or political signs on the medal podium. The IOC says that the games may not be politicized. Expect it anyway. Some athletes choose the IOC. Others have said that the IOC is not authorized to restrict their civil liberties. Some have pointed out that speech limitation itself is a political act. The IOC is in fact very political with an observer seat at the United Nations. It has often intervened in high-profile political disputes, including North and South Korea.

Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press