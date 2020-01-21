Last night it was all about Simon Cowell, who hit the controversial Buzzers at AGT: The Champions and made weird comments that confused the entire jury. Last week he stole Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer to send Boogie Storm to the finale, but he did so much more this week.

Simon found the freckled sky boring

Simon’s savagery started with Freckled Sky last night. They are a dance duo that reached the quarter-finals of AGT Season 10 and this time promised an even better performance. Simon caused some conflict among the judges with some negative feedback.

See Simon Cowell criticize Freckled Sky on AGT: The Champions.

Simon Cowell meets Summer for “AGT Champions” Act Freckled Sky

Freckled Sky’s founder, Val Syganevich, said the ten-season act in the quarter-finals hadn’t reached the same level as the audition. They wanted to improve when dancers appeared in the middle of digital projections.

SALTY SIMON COWELL BASHES “THE MASKED SINGER” AND “THE VOICE”

Simon hummed the performance in the middle and shocked judge Alesha Dixon. Then he said that he “didn’t understand”. He called it “technically great” but “boring” and added, “I don’t think you are up to date with the technology.”

The audience booed him and the judges disagreed. Howie Mandel said they “deserved to be here”. Heidi Klum called it “beautiful” and said that she “enjoyed” it.

Watch Simon Cowell’s diss harmonica player Moses Concas on AGT: The Champions.

Simon Dissed Another Law on “AGT Champions”

Simon was negative about some of the acts on the Monday night show. He and the other judges were overwhelmed by the performance of magician Ben Hart, and Simon also criticized the Italian harmonica player Moses Concas

5 MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS BY SIMON COWELL [VIDEO]

“I think it will be a miracle for you until you get to the next round,” said Simon to the Italian Got Talent winner. Heidi said he was “in a bad mood today”, whereupon Simon argued that he was “in a very good mood”.

Host Terry Crews said Simon was “grumpy”. Whether he was in a particularly negative mood or whether the acts on Monday were simply not up to date, Simon definitely had a lot to say. When Golden Buzzer Act V. performed unbeatable, Simon said to them: “We needed you tonight.” So he probably had really high expectations.

Magician Ben Hart’s Unterhelming ‘AGT Champions’ appearance

Ben Hart was originally seen at Got Talent in the UK and returned to BGT: The Champions last year. This time he brought his unique kind of magic to the US stage.

His appearance was inspired by an Indian ritual in which a river and rice bowls played a role. Ben magically doubled the amount of rice in a bowl and then turned that rice into water. The judges were not sure when the crime was over.

WHY ‘AGT’ WINNER SHIN LIM IS NOT MAGICALLY DESCRIBED

“Don’t tell me it was,” said Simon. Howie Mandel said he doesn’t think it’s worth sending the act to the next round. Alesha Dixon said the performance that made her nervous was “awkward”.

Simon was the toughest and compared Ben’s performance to an infomercial for a rice maker. “For someone with your talent and charisma to come to this stage,” he said, “I’m sorry, it was far from good enough.”

Ben also left Simon unaffected at “BGT Champions”

This is not the first time that Ben has received a bad review from Simon Cowell. At BGT: The Champions last year, the magician did a £ 20 trick. The other judges gave him a standing ovation, but Simon wasn’t that impressed.

THE 10 BEST MAGIC ACTIONS IN THE HISTORY OF “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT”

Simon told Ben he needed to improve his game for champions and said he didn’t. “In fact, it wasn’t as good as what you did … a few months ago,” he added, saying Ben “was on the safe side.”

David Walliams called what Simon said “nonsense” and praised the magician’s accomplishment. Still, it wasn’t enough for Ben to reach the final of BGT: The Champions. Winning is not everything.