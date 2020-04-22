The Old Normal does not return

The Ford Raptor at the 2016 Auto ShowPhoto: APThe Morning ShiftAll your daily car news in one comfortable place. Is your time no longer important?

The car world is also worth returning to some kind of normal, but it seems the old normal will never return. In some cases, it is not bad. All this and more in The Morning Shift for April 22, 2020.

1st Gear: Pickup Truck Sales Down 39 percent in China

One of the stories I’ve learned to follow is the sale of pickup trucks in China. The overvalued harvests have not caught on here in the way they have here, much to the dismay of car manufacturers, which makes huge profit margins on these expensive but relatively expensive vehicles to build.

Last year car companies were still trying to make pickups happen in China, but it resembles any of that thought that is waiting. The pickups did not do well among the virus, as Automotive News China reports:

China’s garment market – small but considered an under-exploited and primate segment for growth as government restrictions ease – has declined in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales of the new pickup fell 39 percent to about 70,000 in the first three months, according to the China Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The survey consisted of approximately 50,000 diesel pickups and 20,000 gasoline pickups, each posting a 39 percent drop compared to the first three months of 2019.

We in America have been fascinated about our pickups as brighter day talismans, and I hope it goes away soon.

2nd Gear: Amazon Protest Ramping Up

Otherwise I hope the virus leaves the working condition poor for Amazon workers, or just the titanic corporate megalith that is Amazon as a whole. Protests and blows unfold as the ultra-wealthy company cannot help but meet the demands of its workers in safe working conditions, as The Guardian reports:

As of Tuesday, more than 300 Amazon employees have committed to staying home from work, according to United Workers’ Rights group Respect, as frustrations add protection and support for Amazon employees. The workers say the company did not provide enough face masks for the workers, did not implement the regular temperature controls promised in warehouses, and refused to give the workers related health.

“We are calling because Amazon has put its income above our security,” Jaylen Camp, an Amazon worker at a fulfillment center in Romulus, Michigan, and a member of United for Respect told Guardian. “We are not essential to them – they only think of us as numbers and quotas. They are not protecting our health.”

Protesting employees say they will continue to call in sick until Amazon makes security-related changes in stores. The action comes as Amazon is set to announce what is expected to be high quarterly earnings results.

This house is built on lies, and I can’t wait to mumble it.

3rd Gear: Nothing will stop VW ID.3

Meanwhile, VW has a tough prospect in coronavirus days, in the fact that it needs to get its pain program late electric car, but production has been tainted in Europe and around the world because of the virus. VW faces the fines if it can’t improve its emissions situation, and sees its ID.3 hatchback as its only hope. What will be in the VW mode? Nothing, says VW, as Automotive News reports:

Volkswagen will resume production of its battery-powered ID3 hatchback on Thursday, as the brand has provided more precise, accurate guidance for its ramp-up of production following the coronavirus shutdown.

The spokesman said the summer release date for ID3 in Europe remains in place despite the production shutdown that began on March 20: Manager Magazin said in February that software glitches threatened to delay the launch calendar.

“Our goal is to bring the 30,000 ID3 models first-reserved to all customers at the same time,” the VW spokesman told Automotive News Europe in an emailed statement.

“The vehicles built will be equipped with whatever version of the software package is currently at the time of its production and before being shipped to customers in the summer they will receive the latest version. Following the launch of market, digital features will continue to be updated in regular increments in the coming months, “VW said.

I am sure that this one-on-one research will not have bad consequences for customers or the VW brand!

4 Angels: Delta Has Burned From $ 100m A Day

I’m not saying that too many people get used to good air travel and all the activity is mostly, unsustainable, and successful in these days of climate change. What a covid-19 you say to me!

The same week that United reported a $ 2.1 billion first tax loss, Delta reports a pre-tax loss of $ 607 million, along with a very high burn rate around, for the Financial Times:

US carrier Delta Air Lines suffered a sharp drop in revenue as it burned through cash at a rate of $ 100m a day, at the end of March.

Delta, which has been struggling to halve costs since June, expects second-quarter expenses to drop 50 percent from the same period last year to $ 5bn.

The fall in expenses is the result of reduced capacity, cheaper fuel, an increase in the number of planes parked at 650 and at least 41 percent of the workforce taking voluntary leave without pay.

We both suspect and hope that we will never return to the days of unloading the aircraft in the atmosphere as we have in recent decades, no matter how much time I spent tiring on $ 50 flights for another campaign. week.

5th Gear: UAW Shoulders Biden

What else do we think was going to happen?

Reverse: Earth Day

Earth Day’s initial protesters gave way to the “Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act, and Republican President Richard M. Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency” as the NY Times noted the other day. What are your favorite early-earth promises?

Neutral: What trends do you hope to keep from using?

After coronavirus, we will return to some kind of normal, but one changed. What do you hope will be different?

