The oil price continues to rise as industry sees the conflict between Iran and the US. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

But economists warn that an escalation in the confrontation of the Trump government with Iran can in the long run create new risks for the economy.

The US killed the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Friday. Early Sunday, when Iran threatened to take revenge, President Donald Trump tweeted that the US was willing to hit 52 locations in the Islamic Republic if Americans were to suffer damage.

The fear that Iran would hit back on oil and gas facilities that are important to the US and its allies in the Persian Gulf, stem from earlier attacks that are widely attributed to Iran.

The US has blamed Iran for a wave of provocative attacks in the region, including the sabotage of oil tankers and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that temporarily halved production. Iran has denied involvement in those attacks.

“Targeting oil infrastructure can raise prices and cause global economic pain and put Iran first,” which may be exactly the kind of message the leaders want to send, said Jim Krane, an energy and geo-political investigation to the Rice university.

Analysts noted that US households spend a smaller share of their spending on energy bills than in the past. This is in contrast to previous periods, when an increase in oil prices often preceded recessions.

The share of their spending that American consumers spend on energy has fallen to a historic low of 2.5%, compared to more than 6% in the early 1980s, credit economists at Credit Suisse noted in a research report.

“A global supply shock would be an unwelcome development, but we would not expect this to lead to an impending recession,” wrote the economists. “There have been several dramatic shifts to make the US economy resilient to rising oil prices. Strong household balances, an accommodating Fed and a large domestic energy sector reduce the risks that an oil shock will plunge the economy into recessions.

Although the US economy is more resistant to rising oil prices than ever before, the global economy is still vulnerable.

“Higher oil prices are still very negative for the global economy and that will reflect us,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Sung Won Sohn, professor of economics and business at Loyola Marymount University, said that if the current crisis escalated into a much larger confrontation, this would pose a potentially serious threat:

“If the situation does not escalate beyond the current level, I would say that this will be a small hiccup for the economy. But when it becomes a war and the Strait of Hormuz is closed, we are looking at a major economic problem. “

Compared to other attack methods, targeting on energy sites also targets “not many people,” Krane said. “It is capital intensive, it is not people intensive. It is a safer option in terms of the virulence of retribution.”

It would still do great damage to the global economy, he said, because of the way oil markets affect other energy-intensive industries such as airlines, shipping and petrochemicals.

Global stock markets have been sliding since Friday. European indices fell by more than 1% on Monday after Asia closed lower. The expectation was that Wall Street would open again, with futures of 0.6%.

Brent crude oil rose by $ 1.07 to $ 69.67 per barrel, rising nearly 6% since the Iranian General’s murder.

At the same time, experts say that the effect of a geopolitical crisis in the Middle East on oil prices is not as great as it once was. The American energy industry can increase the production of shale oil in places like Texas, for example.

“We are in this new area where the world’s oil markets are more dynamic and can tolerate this disturbance more than before,” said Michael Webber, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tensions between the US and Iran have steadily increased since Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and to restore crippling sanctions.

But after the attack on the crucial Abqaiq oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia in September, Halff said the market could reject it fairly quickly, partly because there was a perception that shale oil was quite abundant.

After that incident, the oil price rose by more than 14% per day, but lost that profit in the next two weeks.

Halff said that killing the top general of Iran is different.

“This is not something that can be repaired,” he said. “You can repair a facility. You can’t bring anyone to life. There is no way back.”

___

AP writer Martin Crutsinger in Washington contributed to this report.

Matt O’Brien, The Associated Press