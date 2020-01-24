The Broadheads of Ohio are over their heads, time for Raney magic on Homestead Rescue. Photo credit: discovery.

At today’s Homestead Rescue on Discovery Channel, a family in Ohio built a solar powered home that more than people live in.

Wait until you see the exclusive preview below where bats, rats, wasps, snakes and other creatures have found their happy home in the Broadhead homestead.

This is a challenge when the government stepped in and fined the family if they failed to comply with building codes as soon as possible.

We find the Raneys – Marty, Matt, and Misty – deep in the heart of Ohio’s Amish country as the team faces one of their biggest challenges four days – to keep the Broadhead family’s homestead from collapsing and infested with pests to become and predators.

In an interview, a visibly frightened Wendy Broadhead says: “We seem to have built a high-rise apartment for all the wild animals in the area, which of course is not safe because we still have a child at home.”

Her son Ashton Broadhead says: “When I tell my colleagues and friends about the house, a lot of people look at me like I’m totally crazy.”

Fans of the series know that the Broadheads cannot survive the winter unless the Raney’s can save this passive solar house from government-ordered demolition unless they find a new home because the cost is totally unaffordable for you.

The Environmental Protection Agency will condemn the house as a landfill and punish the family with hundreds of thousands of dollars. It needs to be repaired quickly before winter arrives.

Wendy is overwhelmed and says, “We just feel so overwhelmed that we just don’t feel able to do it ourselves. Together with the facts we get from a government agency, she says,” You can get it done faster. “

Marty Raney says, “You heard the story of the three little pigs? They built out of straw … not well. Sticks … mmm. Bricks were the only thing that fended off the big bad wolf. I wonder if this story will change in 100 years. They [broadheads] built from sticks, they built from straw, they built from rubber tires! “

And so far, the Raneys have rebuilt the walls, but Matt is struggling to capture and relocate the unwanted wildlife.

Misty has just learned the biggest problem from everyone. She says, “Wendy just told me that they dragged water all the time when they were here. They have no water source at all and they bring it in at $ 400 a head …”

When Marty Raney listens, he notices the problem and the cost: “Thousands of dollars …”

Tune in tonight while the clock is ticking in part two of this rescue while Marty, Misty and Matt are working on providing fresh water, strengthening walls and building an indoor garden:

Homestead Rescue starts at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday only on Discovery Channel.