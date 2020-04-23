The Offspring Cover ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ by Joe Exotic: listen

The Offspring has delivered a vivid rendition of “Here Kitty Kitty”, Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who performs as a face mask in a nod to the COVID-19 era.

“She was a rich woman, she had rich tastes / She felt blood running through her veins,” sings singer Dexter Holland, accompanied by guitarist Noodles and a drummer in tiger costume. “She loved the life she had / She loved her big cats and the beauty of being wild.”

As anyone who has bitten Tiger King knows, the song alludes to Exotic’s insistent accusation that her sworn enemy, Carole Baskin, murdered her husband in the 1990s: “Everything was fine, just as sweet as the wine / But her husband went and disappeared. “

“Like many of you, we are going a little crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces and hopefully on some of yours,” they said in a statement.

The group also admitted that Exotic hadn’t written “Here Kitty Kitty”, which former Exotic video producer Rich Kirkham recently confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair: “This song,” Here Kitty Kitty ” , was behind the Clinton Johnson Band, and not by anyone in this recent documentary we all ended up in, “they said.

“The offspring wives have been texting as a group recently, and although they all agree that they really love their husbands, there are times when they absolutely want to feed us with tigers “, They added. “With that in mind, we hope you enjoy this song and this video at random.”

Last year, the Offspring joined Blink-182, All-American Rejects and others during the 25th anniversary performances of the Warped Tour. They were working on a new album before the pandemic, a sequel to Days Go By 2012, produced by Bob Rock.