The official says that the journey costs for Phoenix airports are illegal

PHOENIX – A new $ 4 rate for journeys from Uber and Lyft to and from Phoenix airport is “very likely” unconstitutional, the attorney general said Thursday, pushing the ante up in the confrontation that led to it that the giant drivers threatened the airport service.

The fees approved by the Phoenix City Council have probably violated a 2018 ballot measure prohibiting higher taxes on services, said Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The Arizona Supreme Court will take a final decision on this. According to the law, Phoenix could lose its share of the state revenue, one third of the general fund budget, if the cost increase is found to be illegal and is not withdrawn by the city.

City lawyers say the higher rates are not taxes on services, but rather allowable costs for companies to use Sky Harbor International Airport, one of the largest US airports with around 44 million passengers a year.

According to the city, the costs are related to rent and landing fees charged to restaurants and airlines.

“The Phoenix approach to ensuring that companies taking advantage of the airport pay their fair share is smart – and legal,” said Mayor Kate Gallego, a democrat, in a statement. “This fee does not differ from the fee that every other seller has paid since our establishment at our airport.”

Phoenix Airport officials say vehicle drivers represented only 9.3% of commercial traffic when they started in Sky Harbor in June 2016, but now represent 70 percent of commercial traffic.

Last month, Uber and Lyft threatened to stop operating the airport when the allowance came into effect.

Republican Rep. Nancy Barto filed a complaint with Brnovich, also a Republican, on the basis of a law in Arizona in 2016 that obliges the attorney general to investigate whether a legislator complains that a city or provincial regulation violates state law.

The state’s Supreme Court is legally obliged to prioritize the issue over all others. The city is also required to place a bond equal to 6 months of government revenue – a huge sum – but Brnovich said that his office did not request it in previous cases.

“They have time to revoke this regulation and if they don’t, we won’t see it at the Supreme Court,” Brnovich said.

Phoenix raises the fee of $ 2.66 per pick-up at Sky Harbor to $ 1 on February 1. It will also create a $ 4 drop-off fee. The fees for the driving companies would gradually increase to $ 4.25 in 2021, $ 4.50 in 2022, $ 4.75 in 2023 and $ 5 in 2024.

An urban aviation commission had recommended the tariff increase after a study showed that airports in many other cities charge drivers more to drop off and pick up passengers.

The prohibition of state law on new or higher fees for services has never been brought in a lawsuit, so courts have never had the opportunity to interpret when it applies and when not.

“We thought the fastest and best way to solve this problem and create certainty is to go directly to the Supreme Court,” Brnovich said. “Otherwise it could end up in a lawsuit for the next two or three years.”

Associated Press writers Anita Snow and Bob Christie have contributed.

Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press