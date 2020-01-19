The NY Times supports Klobuchar and Warren in the Democratic contest

WASHINGTON – The New York Times has approved not one but two candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar of the party’s moderate wing and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Progressive wing.

The newspaper said on Sunday that it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the party’s moderate and progressive parties – without indicating a preference for either approach.

In mentioning another favorite, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Times acknowledged his years of experience, but also noted his age, 77, and his occasional blunders. “It is time for him to pass the torch to a new generation of political leaders,” the newspaper said, borrowing from President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address.

The newspaper changed its approach to presidential endorsements this year, posting footage of interviews with candidates and details of the approval process in a special edition of “The Weekly”, the FX network series on the Times.

In previous election years, the Times has often chosen a popular candidate from the party establishment. The Times endorsed Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary in 2016 and more than one charismatic but unproven newcomer Barack Obama in 2008. In 2004, The Times endorsed John Kerry and in 2000 chose Al Gore. Each time, they chose a candidate who was popular with the Democratic establishment and, with the exception of 2008, the final candidate.