The NXT talent comes out, Vince McMahon’s run with Matt Riddle

The NXT list is now a bit smaller. It appears that Taynara Conti left the company in mid-January. The Wrestling Observer newsletter added that she had an argument with management about money.

Conti still listed the NXT superstar on social media. However, the black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu removed all references to WWE. She remains under contract with WWE, but it seems that neither side is talking. No word on whether WWE Conti will be released from their contract to work for other promotions.

Conti joined WWE in 2016. The 24-year-old made his debut at a live event and even got some time on TV. She participated in both Mae Young Classic tournaments, but didn’t get very far. She lost to Lacey Evans in the opening round in 2017 and Lacey Lane in the second round the following year. Her biggest moment was participating in the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

Since moving to the USA Network, Conti has been used primarily to attract other talent. She was supposed to attend the main Women’s Battle Royal event, but did not appear. That was broadcast in the January 15 NXT episode and won by Bianca Belair.

Vince McMahon’s heat with Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is over with the fans, but not so much with the management and some of his colleagues. Despite his past, WWE took a chance when they brought Riddle in.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter noted that Vince McMahon is not happy with Riddle. In particular, McMahon is not a fan of Riddle who photographs talent on social media. This has resulted in WWE changing its rules with NXT talent.

Riddle made fun of Goldberg, especially his last year against Undertaker. He also continues to challenge Brock Lesnar. At the Royal Rumble, Lesnar exchanged words with Riddle. All of this played a role in Vince’s rage for the NXT star.

“With regard to social media, the problems with Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle are due to his contributions and challenges in social media. Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him for it and Lesnar has a huge attraction for Vince. Vince also sees him as an outsider and says Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar. “

Despite the heat, Riddle is still booked in NXT. He just won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Tam Classic 2020 with Pete Dunne. Now they will challenge the unchallenged era at NXT Portland for the tag titles.